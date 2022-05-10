International
US Military Mistakenly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Exercise, Authorities Say
US Military Mistakenly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Exercise, Authorities Say
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
"The US troops stationed at the Harir base mistakenly shelled 11 houses in the centre of the Basirma district at night during the drills," the head of the Basirma district told Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria.According to the official, while the houses were damaged, there are no casualties.The Iraqi Kurdistan Region is a region of Iraq in which the Kurds - a distinct ethnic, cultural, and linguistic group located in parts of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran - practice relative political autonomy.
kurdistan, us, world

US Military Mistakenly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Exercise, Authorities Say

13:24 GMT 10.05.2022
Iraqi Kurdistan servicemen in Kirkuk province, Iraq
Iraqi Kurdistan servicemen in Kirkuk province, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
/
Go to the photo bank
US
India
Global
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities said on Tuesday.
"The US troops stationed at the Harir base mistakenly shelled 11 houses in the centre of the Basirma district at night during the drills," the head of the Basirma district told Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria.
According to the official, while the houses were damaged, there are no casualties.
The Iraqi Kurdistan Region is a region of Iraq in which the Kurds - a distinct ethnic, cultural, and linguistic group located in parts of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran - practice relative political autonomy.
