US Military Mistakenly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Exercise, Authorities Say
"The US troops stationed at the Harir base mistakenly shelled 11 houses in the centre of the Basirma district at night during the drills," the head of the Basirma district told Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria.According to the official, while the houses were damaged, there are no casualties.The Iraqi Kurdistan Region is a region of Iraq in which the Kurds - a distinct ethnic, cultural, and linguistic group located in parts of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran - practice relative political autonomy.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The US forces by mistake opened fire at 11 residential houses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq during military exercises, local authorities said on Tuesday.
"The US troops stationed at the Harir base mistakenly shelled 11 houses in the centre of the Basirma district at night during the drills," the head of the Basirma district told Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria.
According to the official, while the houses were damaged, there are no casualties.
The Iraqi Kurdistan Region is a region of Iraq in which the Kurds - a distinct ethnic, cultural, and linguistic group located in parts of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran - practice relative political autonomy.