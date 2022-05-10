https://sputniknews.com/20220510/shanghai-subway-completely-shut-down-due-to-covid-19-outbreak-1095399918.html

Shanghai Subway Completely Shut Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Shanghai Subway Completely Shut Down Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The last two lines of the Shanghai subway were terminated on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the city's entire subway system to a standstill...

"Starting at 1 a.m. [05:00 GMT] on May 10, 2022 and until further notice, the sixth and sixteenth subway lines cease their operations. Currently, all lines and stations of the Shanghai subway shut down," the subway administration said on social media.The Shanghai subway is the world's longest metro with a route length amounting to 831 kilometers (516 miles). The Shanghai subway system consists of 20 lines and 508 stations, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it had the record average daily passenger traffic, accounting for 10 million people.Authorities in 25-million-strong Shanghai have imposed a lockdown on 28 March amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, with hundreds of symptomatic cases and thousands of asymptomatic ones revealed. Under the initial plan, the lockdown was meant to facilitate mass testing across the city and was expected to be lifted on 5 April. But as the high infectious rate persisted, the lockdown was extended with no definite end date.The nationwide COVID-19 spike in China began in early March, with over 20,000 cases registered daily. A gradual decrease started in late April, with the number of new cases reducing to 8,855 this Monday. The Chinese authorities remain committed to a "zero tolerance" policy by imposing strict lockdowns at the slightest threat of disease outbreak.

