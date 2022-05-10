https://sputniknews.com/20220510/retired-donetsk-miner-recalls-how-ukrainian-military-ravaged-his-neighbourhood-and-pigeon-house-1095397378.html
Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House
Nikolai Shulipa, a 64-year-old pensioner and former miner from Donetsk, talks about how he lived through the shelling of his house and tried to save his life's work - a pigeon house.
We have collected evidence of what elderly people in Donbass had to go through during the eight years of war in the project "Genocide of Civilians in Donbass. Old People".
12:41 GMT 10.05.2022 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 10.05.2022)
Nikolai Shulipa, a 64-year-old pensioner and former miner from Donetsk, talks about how he lived through the shelling of his house and tried to save his life's work - a pigeon house.
