https://sputniknews.com/20220510/retired-donetsk-miner-recalls-how-ukrainian-military-ravaged-his-neighbourhood-and-pigeon-house-1095397378.html

Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House

Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House

Nikolai Shulipa, a 64-year-old pensioner and former miner from Donetsk, talks about how he lived through the shelling of his house and tried to save his life's... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T12:41+0000

2022-05-10T12:41+0000

2022-05-10T12:45+0000

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

donbass

shelling

evidence

genocide

donetsk people's republic

lugansk people’s republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095400271_24:0:1096:603_1920x0_80_0_0_00e4e495ffcbd951754e27d7013a48c8.png

We have collected evidence of what elderly people in Donbass had to go through during the eight years of war in the project "Genocide of Civilians in Donbass. Old People".

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nikolai from Donetsk Nikolai from Donetsk 2022-05-10T12:41+0000 true PT1M54S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donbass, shelling, evidence, genocide, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic, видео