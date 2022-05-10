International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/retired-donetsk-miner-recalls-how-ukrainian-military-ravaged-his-neighbourhood-and-pigeon-house-1095397378.html
Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House
Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House
Nikolai Shulipa, a 64-year-old pensioner and former miner from Donetsk, talks about how he lived through the shelling of his house and tried to save his life's... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T12:41+0000
2022-05-10T12:45+0000
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
donbass
shelling
evidence
genocide
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095400271_24:0:1096:603_1920x0_80_0_0_00e4e495ffcbd951754e27d7013a48c8.png
We have collected evidence of what elderly people in Donbass had to go through during the eight years of war in the project "Genocide of Civilians in Donbass. Old People".
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Nikolai from Donetsk
Nikolai from Donetsk
2022-05-10T12:41+0000
true
PT1M54S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095400271_158:0:962:603_1920x0_80_0_0_4960bb7a2d356fb7cea9f38fcb6f24d9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, shelling, evidence, genocide, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic, видео

Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House

12:41 GMT 10.05.2022 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 10.05.2022)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Nikolai Shulipa, a 64-year-old pensioner and former miner from Donetsk, talks about how he lived through the shelling of his house and tried to save his life's work - a pigeon house.
We have collected evidence of what elderly people in Donbass had to go through during the eight years of war in the project "Genocide of Civilians in Donbass. Old People".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала