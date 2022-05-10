Prince Harry Roasted For ‘Appropriating Maori Culture’ After Starring in Skit Plugging Travalyst
"While travellers have long been able to rate their holiday stay, Travalyst is now asking: How would your holiday rate you?" a release on the company's website stated, with New Zealanders now having access to a travel rating tool.
Thought I was in a parallel universe (or delirious) watching this. 4.52min later (had to Google: it’s a campaign for eco-travel New Zealand 🤷🏼♀️) featuring #PrinceHarry & Aiotoera trip raters ‘rating’ his trip to NZ. Had absolutely no idea what it was about. https://t.co/ZdRACcWF21 pic.twitter.com/aiHEneGiih— Melissa Hoyer (@melissahoyer) May 9, 2022
I’m cringing so hard right now. I could only last 30 seconds. Was this filmed in NZ or the California wilds, pretending to be NZ? Some of those trees look a bit suss.— Madam Defarge 🟩⬜️🟪 (@Madamdefa) May 9, 2022
Usually a white man launching a global brand would be accused of appropriating Maori culture. Not sure Prince Harry will get the same treatment.— Samuel Hill (@SamuelHillNZ) May 9, 2022
Thought H was off making the world a more equal place, one polo game at a time? No thanks, his video performances are excruciating.— Chappy4151 (@chappy4151) May 9, 2022
How does it feel for Maori to be used by Harry to market his business. Did he ask first?— Ranne (@Ranneadohr) May 10, 2022
This was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen! Oh I’m so glad Prince Philip isn’t here to see it!!— GxVE ME MORE! ❤️ (@Shefani_fan13) May 9, 2022
Oh my gawd. Please let this horror show end. 🙈🙈🙈— Carina (@Royale2222) May 9, 2022
What did NZ do to deserve this?— Claire Champion (@Champion3Claire) May 9, 2022
Thought H was off making the world a more equal place, one polo game at a time? No thanks, his video performances are excruciating.— Chappy4151 (@chappy4151) May 9, 2022
Travelist, the echo friendly path to launder charity money thru.— Just a thought! 👇 (@nemisis2all) May 9, 2022
Thank God, The Duke of Cambridge and Future King William is the first born!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bcn3qTTuez— stormy seas (@BillyDouglass7) May 9, 2022
"That's the privacy shy Prince Harry on TV again making his acting debut in a ridiculous New Zealand advert for his eco-friendly non profit. Harry clearly is not just a terrible actor, he's also a terrible hypocrite. A guy who constantly preaches about the environment but uses private jets like I use black cabs. This is like Adele lecturing us about how not to be a diva", he concluded on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
“Harry’s not just a terrible actor. He’s also a terrible hypocrite.“— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 9, 2022
Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry's acting debut in a New Zealand advert.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/tFfddkfNMg