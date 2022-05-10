https://sputniknews.com/20220510/paris-hilton-spotted-at-white-house-in-support-of-enhanced-care-for-institutionalized-youth-1095414044.html

Paris Hilton Spotted at White House in Support of Enhanced Care for Institutionalized Youth

The 41-year-old hotel heiress met with policy staff on Tuesday in support of her backing the Federal Accountability for Congregate Care Act, a bill that seeks to form a joint commission on research to understand the scope of institutional abuse, create a ‘Youth in Congregate Care Bill of Rights’, and earmark funds to address systemic issues.During her meeting with policy staff, “she and other survivors shared their powerful stories and discussed issues pertinent to the protection of institutionalized youth in America.”The bill was first mentioned last year by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).Later in the day, Hilton met with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to discuss child abuse laws in the US.Hilton has opened up in recent years about the alleged abuse she endured while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah.Following the initial revelation of her allegations in the 2020 documentary ‘This is Paris,’ the hotel heiress went before the Utah state legislature to testify in favor of a bill that sought to assign more government oversight to treatment centers that deal with so-called 'troubled' youth.During her appearance, Hilton testified how she was “verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis” while attending the Utah school for approximately 11 months."That small room covered in scratch marks and smeared blood with no bathroom is one of the most vivid and traumatizing memories I’ve ever experienced in my entire life.”

