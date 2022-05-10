https://sputniknews.com/20220510/nicaragua-foreign-minister-presidents-son-join-immortal-regiment-march-in-managua-1095387884.html

Nicaragua Foreign Minister, President's Son Join Immortal Regiment March in Managua

MANAGUA (Sputnik) - Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and the president's son, investment adviser Laureano Ortega, joined the Immortal Regiment march...

"Seventy-seven years of victory not only for Russia, but for all mankind. Russia actually lost an extremely large number of people - men, soldiers and officers, women, children, in order to achieve universal peace. We express our gratitude for this," Moncada told reporters after having passed the route with other participants.According to the Russian diplomatic mission, about 200 people took part in the march in Managua. Among the distinguished guests were the ambassadors of Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Abkhazia, Palestine and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, as well as investment adviser Laureano Ortega.Earlier, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo sent congratulations to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.

