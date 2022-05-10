International
Nazi Flags Spotted in Viral Video Filmed Near Disney World
Nazi Flags Spotted in Viral Video Filmed Near Disney World
The video was recorded last Saturday and has since accrued hundreds of thousands of views, not to mention attracting the attention of at least one organisation... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
A video showing people waving Nazi flags outside Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida has recently emerged on social media.The original footage was recorded last Saturday and posted on TikTok, accruing over three million views by Sunday, The Jerusalem Post notes."We are sickened to our stomachs seeing Nazi flags flown at Disney World in Orlando, FL a few hours ago", non-partisan US-based organisation Stop Antisemitism wrote in a tweet that featured the video in question.This development comes amid an ongoing feud between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who criticised the company for its opposition to Florida’s "Parental Rights in Education" bill that prohibits all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade.While the Walt Disney Company moved to halt political donations to the Republican Party in Florida after the bill was signed, DeSantis proceeded last month to strip Disney World of its status as an independent special district.The newspaper also points out that DeSantis previously refused to condemn a Nazi rally that was held in Orlando in February, with the governor arguing that the people who were asking him to denounce the said gathering were trying to smear him.
12:39 GMT 10.05.2022
Andrei Dergalin
