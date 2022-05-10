International
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/musk-says-he-would-lift-trumps-twitter-ban-1095409450.html
Musk Says He Would Lift Trump's Twitter Ban
Musk Says He Would Lift Trump's Twitter Ban
Trump was permanently banned from the platform in January 2021 following the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol. 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T17:48+0000
2022-05-10T20:00+0000
twitter
elon musk
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095001472_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48c475ab072f75294427510b4cd4f773.jpg
Elon Musk, who recently bought the micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion, said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump if his acquisition is completed.“I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?” he added.Shortly after news broke of the development, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey remarked on the social media platform that he agreed with Musk's decision. "I do agree," he said, adding that "there are exceptions."In the meantime, the former US president said last month that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk reverses the ban.“I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won’t be going back on Twitter”, the former president said in an interview with CNBC last.Trump, who used to have over 80 million followers on Twitter, was permanently suspended from the platform in January 2021 following the attack of a mob of his supporters on the US Capitol while lawmakers were about to certify the official results of the presidential election, which saw Trump defeated by his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Twitter said it decided to ban Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".On 25 April, Twitter announced that it had "agreed to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk", for $44 billion. On 13 April, Musk who had bought 9.2 percent shares in Twitter said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220507/elon-musk-intends-to-quintuple-twitters-annual-revenue-to-264bn-by-2028---nyt-1095326607.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095001472_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09a2c7083efb9a2385ddf6c5f718efbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, elon musk, donald trump

Musk Says He Would Lift Trump's Twitter Ban

17:48 GMT 10.05.2022 (Updated: 20:00 GMT 10.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Joe MaioranaFormer President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© AP Photo / Joe Maiorana
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Trump was permanently banned from the platform in January 2021 following the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.
Elon Musk, who recently bought the micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion, said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump if his acquisition is completed.

“Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump...I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice...I would reverse the permanent ban”, Musk said at the FT Live Future of the Car conference.

“I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?” he added.
Shortly after news broke of the development, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey remarked on the social media platform that he agreed with Musk's decision. "I do agree," he said, adding that "there are exceptions."
In the meantime, the former US president said last month that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk reverses the ban.
“I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won’t be going back on Twitter”, the former president said in an interview with CNBC last.
Trump, who used to have over 80 million followers on Twitter, was permanently suspended from the platform in January 2021 following the attack of a mob of his supporters on the US Capitol while lawmakers were about to certify the official results of the presidential election, which saw Trump defeated by his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Twitter said it decided to ban Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".
In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
Elon Musk Intends to Quintuple Twitter's Annual Revenue to $26.4Bn by 2028 - NYT
7 May, 04:55 GMT
On 25 April, Twitter announced that it had "agreed to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk", for $44 billion. On 13 April, Musk who had bought 9.2 percent shares in Twitter said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала