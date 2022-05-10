https://sputniknews.com/20220510/man-city-announce-erling-haaland-deal-as-english-champs-secure-his-services-from-borussia-dortmund-1095407247.html
Man City Announce Erling Haaland Deal as English Champs Secure His Services From Borussia Dortmund
Man City Announce Erling Haaland Deal as English Champs Secure His Services From Borussia Dortmund
Regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in the football world, Erling Haaland was on the radar of several top clubs from Europe, including Real Madrid
Manchester City have announced a much-expected deal with Borussia Dortmund for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.It was widely reported that the English giants agreed to pay $79 million (£64m) to the Bundesliga outfit, triggering the release clause in the Leeds-born football star's contract.However, British newspaper the Daily Mail has now claimed that City succeeded in bringing that figure down to just $63m (£51m).While the same newspaper earlier reported that Haaland was set to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a weekly salary of $615,000 (£500,000), City managed to slash this amount as well.According to the media outlet, the 21-year-old striker is set to receive $460,000 (£375,000) per week at the Etihad."The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player".Haaland's impending arrival will resolve one of the biggest problems afflicting City at the moment.After the club's top scorer Sergio Aguero departed for Barcelona last summer, Pep Guardiola was scouting for a world-class striker.In his pursuit of a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine, the Catalan manager even tried to bring Tottenham superstar Harry Kane to the Citizens camp in 2021, but failed in his efforts.Haaland, on the other hand, has tasted immense success with Dortmund, having scored 85 goals in 88 games for the German side.Meanwhile, Haaland will become the second man from his family to play for the English champions after putting pen to paper on his five-year contract with City.His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for City for three seasons during the early 2000s.
Man City Announce Erling Haaland Deal as English Champs Secure His Services From Borussia Dortmund
Regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in the football world, Erling Haaland was on the radar of several top clubs from Europe, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Man City. However, the Premier League champions have won the race for his signature, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Manchester City have announced a much-expected deal with Borussia Dortmund for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland
.
It was widely reported that the English giants agreed to pay $79 million (£64m) to the Bundesliga outfit, triggering the release clause in the Leeds-born football star's contract.
However, British newspaper the Daily Mail has now claimed that City succeeded in bringing that figure down to just $63m (£51m).
While the same newspaper earlier reported that Haaland was set to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a weekly salary of $615,000 (£500,000), City managed to slash this amount as well.
According to the media outlet, the 21-year-old striker is set to receive $460,000 (£375,000) per week at the Etihad.
City announced his signing with a statement on their website, which read: "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022".
"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player".
Haaland's impending arrival will resolve one of the biggest problems afflicting City at the moment.
After the club's top scorer Sergio Aguero departed for Barcelona last summer, Pep Guardiola
was scouting for a world-class striker.
In his pursuit of a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine, the Catalan manager even tried to bring Tottenham superstar Harry Kane to the Citizens camp in 2021, but failed in his efforts.
Haaland, on the other hand, has tasted immense success with Dortmund, having scored 85 goals in 88 games for the German side.
Meanwhile, Haaland will become the second man from his family to play for the English champions after putting pen to paper on his five-year contract with City.
His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for City for three seasons during the early 2000s.