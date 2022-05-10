https://sputniknews.com/20220510/lufthansa-bars-over-100-us-orthodox-jews-from-connecting-flight-after-several-earlier-ditched-masks-1095396845.html

Lufthansa Bars 100+ US Orthodox Jews From Connecting Flight After Several Ditch Masks

Lufthansa Bars 100+ US Orthodox Jews From Connecting Flight After Several Ditch Masks

Most major US airlines no longer require passengers of staff to wear the face coverings which were meant to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Their use... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T10:45+0000

2022-05-10T10:45+0000

2022-05-10T12:33+0000

lufthansa

orthodox jews

us

hungary

pilgrimage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102964/99/1029649983_0:72:3001:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_d423ad58ad637ddb04c3ab662e4f0412.jpg

About 100 Orthodox Jews from New York City travelling on a religious pilgrimage to Budapest, Hungary, were barred by Lufthansa from their connection in Frankfurt, Germany, last week, reported Jewish news outlet Hamodia.The airline's agents explained that the group of people, flying on the same flights but not all associated with one another, was being turned away because several had failed to wear face masks during the first leg of their journey.The group flew out of New York's John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK), where the US has dropped its COVID-19-induced mask mandates on flights. However, Germany still requires all passengers on flights to wear a mask.According to several cited witnesses from the flight, only one or two of the Jewish passengers from those who were barred from flying were not wearing a mask on their flight from New York.After the passengers protested against being forbidden to board, they were purportedly told by Lufthansa agents that they were all being barred because of the actions of a few individuals.A video from the incident, posted on the internet, showed a male passenger speaking with a female Lufthansa agent. The passenger insisted that he had been wearing a mask, as had all the others in his group.However, the Lufthansa agent responded with:Eventually, all the passengers reportedly reached their destination, albeit having suffered the inconvenience of delays lasting several hours.In a statement, Lufthansa confessed that it had blocked the group in question from boarding a connecting flight. However, it dismissed accusations of anti-Semitism.

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/four-us-airlines-to-allow-face-mask-violators-to-return-to-skies-as-mandates-lift--1094956738.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

lufthansa, orthodox jews, us, hungary, pilgrimage