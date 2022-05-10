https://sputniknews.com/20220510/liverpool-fans-slam-club-as-reports-of-sadio-manes-departure-from-anfield-to-bayern-munich-emerge-1095393739.html

Liverpool Fans Slam Club as Reports of Sadio Mane's Departure From Anfield to Bayern Munich Emerge

Liverpool are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple this season, having already won the Carabao Cup. The Reds have advanced to the finals of the FA Cup and the... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

Liverpool supporters have slammed the English club after reports emerged that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Senegalese star during the summer. According to Sky Germany, the Bavarian side's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic held discussions with the footballer's agent over a potential switch to the Allianz Arena on the Spanish island of Majorca on Friday. The news has upset fans as Mane has been one of the key members of Jurgen Klopp's current squad at Anfield. While there's no doubt that Mohamed Salah is the central figure at the Merseyside club, being the leading scorer since joining them in 2017, Mane's contribution to their success can't be disputed either. Unlike Salah, who plays as a forward, the Africa Cup of Nations winner is employed as a winger by Klopp and yet has delivered on most occasions than not. Since arriving at Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, Mane has scored a highly impressive 109 goals and provided 38 assists in 261 appearances."If Sadio Mane leaves for Bayern I will actually cry," another fan added on the microblogging platform.While a third one declared: Don't do this to me man. I'm gonna plaster myself on the runway if Mane tries going Bayern. Not gonna happen."On the other hand, some claimed that Mane is not praised enough at Liverpool because the former Premier League champions "see Salah as their God".Mane's contract with the Reds expires in June 2023. But the 2019 Champions League winners haven't held talks with the 30-year-old football star over a contract extension. Mane, however, will look to complete his entire set of trophies in England when Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday. He has already lifted the Champions League, Premier League, and the League Cup with the Merseysiders in the past.Mane won Europe's premier club tournament in 2019, followed by the English top flight in 2020 and the League Cup earlier this season.

