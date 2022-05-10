https://sputniknews.com/20220510/lethal-ship-strikes-threaten-whale-shark-population-new-study-reveals-1095387414.html

'Lethal Ship Strikes' Threaten Whale Shark Population, New Study Reveals

'Lethal Ship Strikes' Threaten Whale Shark Population, New Study Reveals

Ever increasing volumes of maritime traffic have led to lethal collisions between ships and the sea's largest fauna, and there are fears that some species... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T05:28+0000

2022-05-10T05:28+0000

2022-05-10T05:28+0000

world

shark

population

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102236/71/1022367100_0:73:1400:861_1920x0_80_0_0_fceaffad8e720e422aa9d9d099bf9c0a.jpg

Lethal collisions between whale sharks and large vessels have been "vastly underestimated", according to scientists from the Marine Biological Association (MBA) and the University of Southampton.According to the study, more than 90 percent of whale shark movements coincide with routes used by international shipping.Scientists hope that their research could help protect whale sharks from further population decline in the future.The whale shark is the largest species of fish on the planet with a length of up to 20 metres and a weight of up to 34 tonnes. It feeds on microscopic animals called zooplankton, filtering water through its gills. It can migrate thousands of miles in search of plankton accumulations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, shark, population