Joe Biden's Sister Says Meghan Markle Would 'Of Course' Make a 'Good Potential POTUS Candidate'
Joe Biden's Sister Says Meghan Markle Would 'Of Course' Make a 'Good Potential POTUS Candidate'
The Duchess of Sussex, who once reportedly opened up on her ambitions in 2015 and is cited as telling British TV host Piers Morgan that as a kid she “wanted to... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
12:04 GMT 10.05.2022
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© AP Photo / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Svetlana Ekimenko
