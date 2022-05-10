https://sputniknews.com/20220510/joe-bidens-sister-says-meghan-markle-would-of-course-make-a-good-potential-potus-candidate-1095399181.html

Joe Biden's Sister Says Meghan Markle Would 'Of Course' Make a 'Good Potential POTUS Candidate'

The Duchess of Sussex, who once reportedly opened up on her ambitions in 2015 and is cited as telling British TV host Piers Morgan that as a kid she “wanted to... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

The sister of incumbent US President Joe Biden has not ruled out that Meghan Markle could one day end up becoming POTUS.Valerie Biden Owens, appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on 10 May, also backed more women going into politics.When asked by the GMB host if Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, would “make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president”, Biden Owens, 76, replied:Joe Biden’s sister, who serves as his political adviser, underscored that women like Meghan Markle, who starred as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama television series Suits, would bring “a better point of view, a different point of view”.After the clip was shared on air, Richard Madeley, the ITV breakfast show co-host, quipped that he “would put money on” the idea of Meghan Markle running for president in the US.He also asked ITV News royal editor Chris Ship to weigh in on the matter, with the correspondent saying:Back in 2015, Meghan Markle purportedly told outspoken UK television host Piers Morgan, “As a kid, I wanted to be either the president or a news broadcaster like you”.After the Daily Mail reported in 2018 that the former actress had shared with an "associate" her hopes of running for POTUS shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry, a Kensington Palace spokesperson shut down the rumours."The conversation you describe with an associate is fictitious", the palace representative was cited as saying.

