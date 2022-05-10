International
High-Powered Hollywood Lawyer Making Film About Hunter Biden’s Trials and Tribulations: Report
17:43 GMT 10.05.2022 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 10.05.2022)
The US president’s son’s infamous lost computer, dubbed the “laptop from hell” by media, has implicated the Biden family in a large scale suspected “pay-to-play” corruption scheme, in which Hunter Biden would collect cash and lucrative no-show jobs from businesspeople around the world in exchange for access to his powerful politician father.
Kevin Morris, an influential Hollywood lawyer reported to have graciously footed the bill for Hunter Biden’s $2 million overdue tax owings, is working on a documentary about Mr Biden’s life since becoming the focus of media and legal investigations into his lost laptop, a Democratic Party source has told CBS News.

The film project, title unknown, is reportedly part of a broader legal and media strategy being worked on by Morris amid the growing public scrutiny into Biden’s affairs, and the ongoing federal grand jury probe into possible tax fraud, money laundering, and the violation of foreign lobbying laws.

Sources also informed CBS that Morris was "operating behind the scenes" of the work of a powerful New York City-based team of attorneys handling the criminal probe against Biden.
Morris, a high-powered Hollywood lawyer as well as Tony Award-winning producer and writer, is known for representing celebrities including Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Mike Judge, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, and others.
Hunter Biden’s "laptop from hell", which he left behind in a Delaware repair shop in 2019, has hounded him and his father since October 2020, when the New York Post first reported on emails within allegedly linking him to the selling of access to Joe Biden for cash while the latter was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president. The Biden campaign vehemently dismissed the story when it was first reported, with social media giants Facebook and Twitter dismissing it as “Russian disinformation” meant to influence the election and limiting its sharing.
Earlier this year, The New York Times and The Washington Post carried out extensive forensic analyses of the laptop, finally confirming its authenticity after more than a year and a half of silence.
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, attends the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2022
Republican Lawmaker Plans to Investigate Hunter Biden's Business Affairs, POTUS Involvement
8 May, 19:23 GMT
The laptop is believed to contain hundreds of thousands of documents, emails, and iMessage SMS messages with lurid details about Hunter’s personal life, including an affinity for crack cocaine and prostitutes. More significantly, the computer contains troves of information about the Bidens’ possible business contacts stretching across the globe, with evidence of pay-to-play schemes.
Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having anything to do with his son’s business activities. However, emails unearthed last month mentioned a series of references to the need to cut “pops” and “the big guy” into schemes, possibly implicating the president in illegal activity.
Hunter Biden maintains his innocence, and has expressed confidence that a “professional and objective review” would clear him of all charges.
Photo of Hunter Biden relaxing in a bathtub, reportedly taken from a computer dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
Hunter Biden Was 'Drunk' When He Brought Me His 'Laptop From Hell', Repair Shop Owner Recalls
7 May, 17:52 GMT
