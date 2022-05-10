https://sputniknews.com/20220510/high-powered-hollywood-lawyer-making-film-about-hunter-bidens-trials-and-tribulations-report-1095409297.html

High-Powered Hollywood Lawyer Making Film About Hunter Biden’s Trials and Tribulations: Report

High-Powered Hollywood Lawyer Making Film About Hunter Biden’s Trials and Tribulations: Report

The US president’s son’s infamous lost computer, dubbed the “laptop from hell” by media, has implicated the Biden family in a large scale suspected... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T17:43+0000

2022-05-10T17:43+0000

2022-05-10T17:58+0000

hunter biden

joe biden

documentary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082505950_0:0:3269:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_95ecdea4a0d68ec76c884a26442e9546.jpg

Kevin Morris, an influential Hollywood lawyer reported to have graciously footed the bill for Hunter Biden’s $2 million overdue tax owings, is working on a documentary about Mr Biden’s life since becoming the focus of media and legal investigations into his lost laptop, a Democratic Party source has told CBS News.Sources also informed CBS that Morris was "operating behind the scenes" of the work of a powerful New York City-based team of attorneys handling the criminal probe against Biden.Morris, a high-powered Hollywood lawyer as well as Tony Award-winning producer and writer, is known for representing celebrities including Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Mike Judge, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, and others.Hunter Biden’s "laptop from hell", which he left behind in a Delaware repair shop in 2019, has hounded him and his father since October 2020, when the New York Post first reported on emails within allegedly linking him to the selling of access to Joe Biden for cash while the latter was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president. The Biden campaign vehemently dismissed the story when it was first reported, with social media giants Facebook and Twitter dismissing it as “Russian disinformation” meant to influence the election and limiting its sharing.Earlier this year, The New York Times and The Washington Post carried out extensive forensic analyses of the laptop, finally confirming its authenticity after more than a year and a half of silence.The laptop is believed to contain hundreds of thousands of documents, emails, and iMessage SMS messages with lurid details about Hunter’s personal life, including an affinity for crack cocaine and prostitutes. More significantly, the computer contains troves of information about the Bidens’ possible business contacts stretching across the globe, with evidence of pay-to-play schemes.Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having anything to do with his son’s business activities. However, emails unearthed last month mentioned a series of references to the need to cut “pops” and “the big guy” into schemes, possibly implicating the president in illegal activity.Hunter Biden maintains his innocence, and has expressed confidence that a “professional and objective review” would clear him of all charges.

https://sputniknews.com/20220508/republican-lawmaker-plans-to-investigate-hunter-bidens-business-affairs-potus-involvement-1095350695.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/hunter-biden-was-drunk-when-he-brought-me-his-laptop-from-hell-repair-shop-owner-recalls-1095336778.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

hunter biden, joe biden, documentary