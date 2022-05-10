International
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/eu-pledges-nearly-16bln-in-humanitarian-aid-for-syrian-refugees-in-both-2022-and-2023-1095394137.html
EU Pledges Nearly $1.6Bln in Humanitarian Aid for Syrian Refugees in Both 2022 and 2023
EU Pledges Nearly $1.6Bln in Humanitarian Aid for Syrian Refugees in Both 2022 and 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has pledged to increase humanitarian assistance to Syrians up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) for 2022 and to... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T09:10+0000
2022-05-10T09:10+0000
syria
refugees
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105236/57/1052365799_0:195:3001:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_b489bd80b8dd906023a6663e586c3664.jpg
"I am pleased to announce that an additional 1 billion euro pledge for a calendar year of 2022 and this will make collated our contribution to more than 1.5 billion euros. For 2023, the EU will provide the same financial support — 1.56 billion euros. This funding will be for the benefit of Syrians in Syria and for the benefit of refugees in their host communities in the region," Borrell said, addressing the ministerial meeting.According to the EU pre-conference brief, last year the bloc allocated $3.9 billion in humanitarian and resilience assistance to Syria. Furthermore, since 2011, when the Syrian war broke out, the EU, as the world's largest donor, has provided nearly $29 billion to the most vulnerable Syrians in the country and Syrian refugees throughout the region.On Monday, the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels, with the purpose of harnessing international support for Syrians who keep facing dire humanitarian crisis both in Syria and abroad. The core pledging event is taking place on the conference's final day on Tuesday during the EU ministerial meeting.For 11 years, the protracted Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 14.6 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.6 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Turkey bears the heaviest burden, currently hosting more than 3.7 million Syrians, followed by Lebanon and Jordan, which are sheltering over 800,000 and 650,000 Syrians, respectively.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105236/57/1052365799_114:0:2885:2078_1920x0_80_0_0_1e8e21759ad07ef8352e7a9ca0014bc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, refugees, eu

EU Pledges Nearly $1.6Bln in Humanitarian Aid for Syrian Refugees in Both 2022 and 2023

09:10 GMT 10.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / BULENT KILICSyrian refugees walk back after a failed attempt to reach the Greek island of Lesbos early in the morning on March 3, 2016, at Dikili in Izmir.
Syrian refugees walk back after a failed attempt to reach the Greek island of Lesbos early in the morning on March 3, 2016, at Dikili in Izmir. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / BULENT KILIC
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has pledged to increase humanitarian assistance to Syrians up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) for 2022 and to allocate an equal amount following year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
"I am pleased to announce that an additional 1 billion euro pledge for a calendar year of 2022 and this will make collated our contribution to more than 1.5 billion euros. For 2023, the EU will provide the same financial support — 1.56 billion euros. This funding will be for the benefit of Syrians in Syria and for the benefit of refugees in their host communities in the region," Borrell said, addressing the ministerial meeting.
According to the EU pre-conference brief, last year the bloc allocated $3.9 billion in humanitarian and resilience assistance to Syria. Furthermore, since 2011, when the Syrian war broke out, the EU, as the world's largest donor, has provided nearly $29 billion to the most vulnerable Syrians in the country and Syrian refugees throughout the region.
On Monday, the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels, with the purpose of harnessing international support for Syrians who keep facing dire humanitarian crisis both in Syria and abroad. The core pledging event is taking place on the conference's final day on Tuesday during the EU ministerial meeting.
For 11 years, the protracted Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 14.6 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.6 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Turkey bears the heaviest burden, currently hosting more than 3.7 million Syrians, followed by Lebanon and Jordan, which are sheltering over 800,000 and 650,000 Syrians, respectively.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала