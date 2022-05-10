https://sputniknews.com/20220510/elon-musk-should-deal-with-porn-on-twitter-former-adult-film-star-says-1095410421.html
Elon Musk Should Deal With Porn on Twitter, Former Adult Film Star Says
Elon Musk Should Deal With Porn on Twitter, Former Adult Film Star Says
The former porn actress argued that her concern over explicit content on Twitter stems from the fact that it is being shared “on platforms that have no age... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T19:03+0000
2022-05-10T19:03+0000
2022-05-10T19:03+0000
us
twitter
elon musk
porn
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg
Prominent ex-porn star Lisa Ann, who gained quite a bit of attention in the past by parodying Republican VP candidate and former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin in several adult videos, has expressed hope that Elon Musk will crack down on pornographic content on Twitter once he completes his takeover of the social media platform.According to the New York Post, Ann said during her podcast last week that Musk should make such move for the sake of children.As the newspaper points out, while Twitter prohibits users from posting explicit content in profile photos, header images or live feeds, the social media network does allow porn, although a tweet containing pornographic material must be marked as sensitive by the one who posts it.Meanwhile, Lisa Ann stated that her concern about the matter at hand has nothing to do with porn itself, but rather with the fact that it is being shared "on platforms that have no age gate".
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-opens-up-about-complex-relationship-with-her-body-which-affected-1093301813.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d10823635ddca3d9b44fcb509c366f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, twitter, elon musk, porn
Elon Musk Should Deal With Porn on Twitter, Former Adult Film Star Says
The former porn actress argued that her concern over explicit content on Twitter stems from the fact that it is being shared “on platforms that have no age gate”.
Prominent ex-porn star Lisa Ann, who gained quite a bit of attention in the past by parodying Republican VP candidate and former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin in several adult videos, has expressed hope that Elon Musk will crack down on pornographic content on Twitter once he completes his takeover of the social media platform.
According to the New York Post, Ann said during her podcast last week that Musk should make such move for the sake of children.
"Something I really hope Elon Musk takes a step ahead and says, ‘We’re not doing this anymore, and if we are, you’ll have to enter in your birthday, there will have to be an ID situation’, there will be levels to this s–t, that’s what I’m hoping", she said.
As the newspaper points out, while Twitter prohibits users from posting explicit content in profile photos, header images or live feeds, the social media network does allow porn, although a tweet containing pornographic material must be marked as sensitive by the one who posts it.
Meanwhile, Lisa Ann stated that her concern about the matter at hand has nothing to do with porn itself, but rather with the fact that it is being shared "on platforms that have no age gate".