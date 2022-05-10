International
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/china-enhances-medical-checks-for-arrivals-to-prevent-introduction-of-acute-hepatitis-in-children-1095397899.html
China Enhances Medical Checks for Arrivals to Prevent Introduction of Acute Hepatitis in Children
China Enhances Medical Checks for Arrivals to Prevent Introduction of Acute Hepatitis in Children
According to a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday, China's General Administration of Customs has made arrangements to prevent the introduction and... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T11:04+0000
2022-05-10T11:04+0000
china
hepatitis
infection
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095397945_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_946d372861ea797ff47c401c27e1b6a7.jpg
The arrangements include enhancing health declarations, temperature monitoring and medical checks for arrivals from the affected countries and regions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of 1 May, 20 countries have reported at least 228 acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children and 50 suspected cases. Among them, 14 countries in Europe have been affected, and cases have also been reported in the Americas, the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia. The cases taken into consideration mainly ranged between the ages of 1 and 16. In China, cases of this acute hepatitis of unknown origin have not yet been detected.The statement sent by the Chinese customs authority said that in response to the public health emergency, the administration has made full use of the global epidemic monitoring network, collecting daily information about the acute hepatitis at home and abroad and paying close attention to the epidemic development in the affected areas as well as to their response. These extensive measures can provide important data for subsequent risk assessment work. The customs authority has requested all the customs in China to enhance health declarations, temperature monitoring and medical checks for arrivals from the affected countries. Passengers, especially children, with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and jaundice, who voluntarily report or are found at the scene, should undergo medical inspection in accordance with prescribed procedures. After medical checks, passengers suspected of suffering from the acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin should be transferred to designated medical institutions for further diagnosis and treatment.According to the situation of global epidemic monitoring, the customs authority has prepared experts in infectious diseases, surveillance and early warning, pathogen biologists from Chinese CDC and customs specialists to launch a targeted risk assessment of an epidemic spread in the country, and to provide scientific basis for prevention and control measures in customs ports.The customs authority has also strengthened communication with local foreign affairs, commerce, health, civil aviation, tourism and education departments, enhancing multi-departmental joint prevention and control in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic.Symptoms of acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children include jaundice and gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, according to the statement by the customs authority. During the entry and exit process, the authority urged travelers, especially those with children who have gastrointestinal symptoms and jaundice to report to customs for prompt medical treatment. The WHO recommended that hand washing can help reduce the spread of many common infections, said the statement.*This article was originally published in the Global Times.
https://sputniknews.com/20220506/cdc-says-investigating-world-hepatitis-outbreak-among-children-that-killed-5-americans-1095322503.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095397945_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc14828ec69553adbd0c5d0594baf2c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, hepatitis, infection

China Enhances Medical Checks for Arrivals to Prevent Introduction of Acute Hepatitis in Children

11:04 GMT 10.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRChinese ambulance
Chinese ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
Subscribe
US
India
Global
According to a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday, China's General Administration of Customs has made arrangements to prevent the introduction and spread of acute, severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children which have been reported in multiple other countries and regions.
The arrangements include enhancing health declarations, temperature monitoring and medical checks for arrivals from the affected countries and regions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of 1 May, 20 countries have reported at least 228 acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children and 50 suspected cases. Among them, 14 countries in Europe have been affected, and cases have also been reported in the Americas, the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia. The cases taken into consideration mainly ranged between the ages of 1 and 16. In China, cases of this acute hepatitis of unknown origin have not yet been detected.

The statement sent by the Chinese customs authority said that in response to the public health emergency, the administration has made full use of the global epidemic monitoring network, collecting daily information about the acute hepatitis at home and abroad and paying close attention to the epidemic development in the affected areas as well as to their response. These extensive measures can provide important data for subsequent risk assessment work.

The customs authority has requested all the customs in China to enhance health declarations, temperature monitoring and medical checks for arrivals from the affected countries. Passengers, especially children, with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and jaundice, who voluntarily report or are found at the scene, should undergo medical inspection in accordance with prescribed procedures. After medical checks, passengers suspected of suffering from the acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin should be transferred to designated medical institutions for further diagnosis and treatment.
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows hepatitis B virus particles, indicated in orange. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
CDC Says Investigating World Hepatitis Outbreak Among Children That Killed 5 Americans
6 May, 21:23 GMT
According to the situation of global epidemic monitoring, the customs authority has prepared experts in infectious diseases, surveillance and early warning, pathogen biologists from Chinese CDC and customs specialists to launch a targeted risk assessment of an epidemic spread in the country, and to provide scientific basis for prevention and control measures in customs ports.

The customs authority has also strengthened communication with local foreign affairs, commerce, health, civil aviation, tourism and education departments, enhancing multi-departmental joint prevention and control in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Symptoms of acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children include jaundice and gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, according to the statement by the customs authority. During the entry and exit process, the authority urged travelers, especially those with children who have gastrointestinal symptoms and jaundice to report to customs for prompt medical treatment. The WHO recommended that hand washing can help reduce the spread of many common infections, said the statement.
*This article was originally published in the Global Times.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала