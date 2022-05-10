International
Brazil’s Petrobras Reportedly Refuses US Request to Boost Oil Output
During a meeting in March, US officials inquired whether Petrobras had the capacity to increase short-term production, the report said. The oil company allegedly replied that a significant short-term production spike would not be logistically possible.Petrobras in a statement denied having met with US State Department officials, but did not respond when asked if it had been contacted by any other US government agency, according to the report.Petrobras is currently accelerating its medium-term production as part of an announced plan to add 500,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026, the report added.In retaliation for Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the United States has banned oil imports from Russia. With oil prices surging, Washington is attempting to find alternative sources of supplies to reduce gasoline prices at home.
brazil, us, oil

Brazil’s Petrobras Reportedly Refuses US Request to Boost Oil Output

15:00 GMT 10.05.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras refused a US request in March to boost crude output after the US oil embargo on Russia sent global oil prices up, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know.
During a meeting in March, US officials inquired whether Petrobras had the capacity to increase short-term production, the report said. The oil company allegedly replied that a significant short-term production spike would not be logistically possible.
Petrobras in a statement denied having met with US State Department officials, but did not respond when asked if it had been contacted by any other US government agency, according to the report.
Petrobras is currently accelerating its medium-term production as part of an announced plan to add 500,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026, the report added.
In retaliation for Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the United States has banned oil imports from Russia. With oil prices surging, Washington is attempting to find alternative sources of supplies to reduce gasoline prices at home.
