Biblical Plague: Swarms of Locusts Invade Italian Island

Swarms of locusts have invaded the Italian island of Sardinia, appearing a month earlier than in previous years. In the worst affected area, the province of Nuoro, the pests have been devastating crops across about 25,000 hectares. The insects are also attacking vegetable gardens.Salis explained that despite years of complaints and proposals to local authorities to deal with the infestation, nothing has changed, and they are "shocked that we still find ourselves talking about an invasion of locusts".Murgia added that an anti-locust taskforce was working tirelessly to tackle the invasion.Days before the insects arrived on the Italian island, regional authorities had approved €2 million in compensation to those whose crops were damaged by the locusts in 2021. In 2019, the island suffered "the worst insect invasion in more than 60 years".
07:36 GMT 10.05.2022
Swarms of locusts have invaded the Italian island of Sardinia, appearing a month earlier than in previous years. In the worst affected area, the province of Nuoro, the pests have been devastating crops across about 25,000 hectares. The insects are also attacking vegetable gardens.
“Farmers are now disillusioned and this year some changed their crop plan to try to limit the damage because they knew nothing would change. Among other things, they have not yet received a euro to compensate for the damage suffered,” Leonardo Salis, president of the Nuoro chapter of Coldiretti - the Italian farmers’ association - said as quoted by The Guardian.
Salis explained that despite years of complaints and proposals to local authorities to deal with the infestation, nothing has changed, and they are "shocked that we still find ourselves talking about an invasion of locusts".
“The greatest collaboration of farmers and all other interested parties is needed,” Gabriella Murgia, the island’s councillor for agriculture said, adding that “there is no time to lose”.
Murgia added that an anti-locust taskforce was working tirelessly to tackle the invasion.
Days before the insects arrived on the Italian island, regional authorities had approved €2 million in compensation to those whose crops were damaged by the locusts in 2021. In 2019, the island suffered "the worst insect invasion in more than 60 years".