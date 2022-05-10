https://sputniknews.com/20220510/biblical-plague-locust-swarms-invade-italian-island-1095389888.html

Biblical Plague: Swarms of Locusts Invade Italian Island

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Italian island of Sardinia has fallen prey to a "carpet" of insects: in 2019 the invasion of locusts was judged to... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

Swarms of locusts have invaded the Italian island of Sardinia, appearing a month earlier than in previous years. In the worst affected area, the province of Nuoro, the pests have been devastating crops across about 25,000 hectares. The insects are also attacking vegetable gardens.Salis explained that despite years of complaints and proposals to local authorities to deal with the infestation, nothing has changed, and they are "shocked that we still find ourselves talking about an invasion of locusts".Murgia added that an anti-locust taskforce was working tirelessly to tackle the invasion.Days before the insects arrived on the Italian island, regional authorities had approved €2 million in compensation to those whose crops were damaged by the locusts in 2021. In 2019, the island suffered "the worst insect invasion in more than 60 years".

