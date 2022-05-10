https://sputniknews.com/20220510/andy-warhols-portrait-of-marilyn-monroe-auctioned-for-record-195-million-1095386839.html

Andy Warhol's Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Auctioned For Record $195 Million

Andy Warhol's Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Auctioned For Record $195 Million

One of the most famous portraits of iconic actress and singer Marilyn Monroe, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, made by American pop artist Andy Warhol, was auctioned at... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T03:57+0000

2022-05-10T03:57+0000

2022-05-10T03:57+0000

us

andy warhol

marilyn monroe

art

christie's

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095387107_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_569db5a1816c722c3d9b015f2f7ca21b.jpg

Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of the Hollywood diva was sold for a record-breaking $195 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive piece of American art ever sold at auction.The auction house received the art piece from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Charitable Foundation in Zurich, which helps children. The sale was said to "constitute the highest-grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018," according to Christie’s Chairman Marc Porter. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the fund.Andy Warhol painted Shot Sage Blue Marilyn in 1964, two years after the star's death. This is one of the most recognizable portraits in the world and a symbol of American art.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, andy warhol, marilyn monroe, art, christie's