Andy Warhol's Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Auctioned For Record $195 Million
Andy Warhol's Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Auctioned For Record $195 Million
One of the most famous portraits of iconic actress and singer Marilyn Monroe, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, made by American pop artist Andy Warhol, was auctioned at... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of the Hollywood diva was sold for a record-breaking $195 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive piece of American art ever sold at auction.The auction house received the art piece from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Charitable Foundation in Zurich, which helps children. The sale was said to "constitute the highest-grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018," according to Christie’s Chairman Marc Porter. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the fund.Andy Warhol painted Shot Sage Blue Marilyn in 1964, two years after the star's death. This is one of the most recognizable portraits in the world and a symbol of American art.
Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of the Hollywood diva
was sold for a record-breaking $195 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive piece of American art ever sold at auction.
The auction house received the art piece from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Charitable Foundation in Zurich, which helps children. The sale was said to "constitute the highest-grossing philanthropic auction since the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller in 2018," according to Christie’s Chairman Marc Porter. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the fund.
Andy Warhol
painted Shot Sage Blue Marilyn in 1964, two years after the star's death. This is one of the most recognizable portraits in the world and a symbol of American art.