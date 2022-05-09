https://sputniknews.com/20220509/watch-sky-news-stops-interview-with-russian-diplomat-over-mention-of-zelensky-posting-ss-symbol-1095382552.html

WATCH: Sky News Stops Interview With Russian Diplomat Over Mention of Zelensky Posting SS Symbol

WATCH: Sky News Stops Interview With Russian Diplomat Over Mention of Zelensky Posting SS Symbol

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy had his interview with Sky News cut short after saying... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-09T21:09+0000

2022-05-09T21:09+0000

2022-05-09T21:35+0000

nazis

ss

volodymyr zelensky

dmitry polyanskiy

un

sky news

uk

victory day

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382504_0:16:1095:632_1920x0_80_0_0_4f0a4b1ee6a5fc44c1357209fad59541.png

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president posted his Victory Day statement together with a collection of photos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, one of whom had a symbol of the Totenkopf division of the SS. That image was later deleted.The host tried to interrupt the diplomat, who in turn asked not to do that.Polyanskiy later described the exchange on Telegram, saying "and there you have it, the famous freedom of speech in the West.""Now they think 100 times before inviting Russian diplomats on live broadcast," he concluded.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The stated goal of the Russian operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nazis, ss, volodymyr zelensky, dmitry polyanskiy, un, sky news, uk, victory day