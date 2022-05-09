https://sputniknews.com/20220509/us-veteran-regrets-that-us-russia-no-longer-joining-celebration-of-victory-day-1095384591.html

US Veteran Regrets That US, Russia No Longer Joining Celebration of Victory Day

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Victory Day parade in Moscow is a reminder of the time when the United States and Russia celebrated the important Holiday together... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

The military parade commemorating the 77th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 took place on Red Square in Moscow during the celebration of Victory Day.Cohn expressed regret that the United States and Russia are not celebrating Victory Day together this year and urged public to maintain personal contacts despite the existing political tensions.However, Cohn also pointed out that no one is winning in situations of confrontation and all sides are losing from the current conflict.Cohn, a retired colonel, joined the US Army in 1943. In April 1945, he took part in the historic meeting of US and Soviet troops near the river Elbe - an event recognized as the symbolic pinnacle of both nations’ alliance to defeat the Nazis and liberate Europe.

