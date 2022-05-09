International
US Veteran Regrets That US, Russia No Longer Joining Celebration of Victory Day
US Veteran Regrets That US, Russia No Longer Joining Celebration of Victory Day
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Victory Day parade in Moscow is a reminder of the time when the United States and Russia celebrated the important Holiday together
Cohn expressed regret that the United States and Russia are not celebrating Victory Day together this year and urged public to maintain personal contacts despite the existing political tensions.However, Cohn also pointed out that no one is winning in situations of confrontation and all sides are losing from the current conflict.Cohn, a retired colonel, joined the US Army in 1943. In April 1945, he took part in the historic meeting of US and Soviet troops near the river Elbe - an event recognized as the symbolic pinnacle of both nations' alliance to defeat the Nazis and liberate Europe.
US Veteran Regrets That US, Russia No Longer Joining Celebration of Victory Day

23:03 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 23:08 GMT 09.05.2022)
© AP Photo / UncreditedUS and Soviet troops shaking hands after meeting up at Torgau on the Elbe river in Germany on 26 April 1945
US and Soviet troops shaking hands after meeting up at Torgau on the Elbe river in Germany on 26 April 1945 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2022
© AP Photo / Uncredited
