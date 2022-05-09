https://sputniknews.com/20220509/us-army-pacific-to-participate-in-over-15-exercises-between-may-september-1095383312.html

US Army Pacific to Participate in Over 15 Exercises Between May, September

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army Pacific will take part in more than fifteen major military exercises with multiple multinational allies and partners across... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

"Between May and September of this year, the US Army Pacific will participate in over 15 major exercises with multiple multinational and joint partners across the Indo-Pacific. During this period of time, Army Pacific will execute operation ‘Pathways’ across the Indo-Pacific and Asia," Kirby said during a press briefing.The first exercise, Marara, began on Saturday in French Polynesia and includes 13 nations. The exercise, held in the South Pacific environment, will last till May 21. The participating nations will improve their interoperability, the ability to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Kirby added.Besides the United States, Japan, Peru, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Canada will send their military to participate in the exercise. The United States will contribute its USS Pearl Harbor.

