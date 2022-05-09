https://sputniknews.com/20220509/un-world-food-program-says-nearly-half-of-afghans-face-acute-hunger-1095384431.html

UN World Food Program Says Nearly Half of Afghans Face Acute Hunger

UN World Food Program Says Nearly Half of Afghans Face Acute Hunger

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost half of the Afghan population is facing acute hunger, with more than 20,000 people in the Ghor province nearing a food security... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-09T23:01+0000

2022-05-09T23:01+0000

2022-05-09T23:01+0000

afghanistan

hunger

food security

un world food program (wfp)

humanitarian catastrophe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095384403_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_659dd4b2a3ff0877dcb0a18666fb7b91.jpg

"[Some] 19.7 million people, almost half of Afghanistan’s population, are facing acute hunger according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February 2022 by Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners," the WFP said in a statement.The report noted the existence of a small pocket of "catastrophic" levels of food insecurity in the country.At the same time, the organization predicted a minor improvement in the situation in the period from June to November, with the number of people facing food troubles decreasing to 18.9 million due to the upcoming wheat harvesting season.Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban*. A number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation amid political and social turmoil.*an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/catastrophic-us-sanctions-on-afghanistan-hit-women-children-hardest---un-1095049685.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, hunger, food security, un world food program (wfp), humanitarian catastrophe