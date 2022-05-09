https://sputniknews.com/20220509/two-killed-15-wounded-as-train-derails-in-austria---reports-1095379227.html
Two Killed, 15 Wounded as Train Derails in Austria - Reports
Two Killed, 15 Wounded as Train Derails in Austria - Reports
Rescue services and volunteers have rushed to the Austrian district of Modling in the wake of the deadly incident, which occurred at 6 pm local time on Monday. 09.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-09T18:01+0000
2022-05-09T18:01+0000
2022-05-09T18:14+0000
austria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106298/45/1062984599_0:550:5302:3532_1920x0_80_0_0_d8a2baef7ba333a888df6dd8c7d089cc.jpg
At least two were killed and 15 injured after a train derailed in Lower Austria on Monday evening, Krone Zeitung reported. According to the report, the crash took place soon after 6 pm local time, near the town of Münchendorf. A large group of rescue service personnel and volunteers has arrived at the crash site, the outlet noted.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106298/45/1062984599_0:0:4816:3612_1920x0_80_0_0_cffb214337f244ef0136aea194f33ae1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
austria
Two Killed, 15 Wounded as Train Derails in Austria - Reports
18:01 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 09.05.2022)
Rescue services and volunteers have rushed to the Austrian district of Modling in the wake of the deadly incident, which occurred at 6 pm local time on Monday.
At least two were killed and 15 injured after a train derailed in Lower Austria on Monday evening, Krone Zeitung reported.
According to the report, the crash took place soon after 6 pm local time, near the town of Münchendorf.
A large group of rescue service personnel and volunteers has arrived at the crash site, the outlet noted.