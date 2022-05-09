https://sputniknews.com/20220509/two-killed-15-wounded-as-train-derails-in-austria---reports-1095379227.html

Two Killed, 15 Wounded as Train Derails in Austria - Reports

Rescue services and volunteers have rushed to the Austrian district of Modling in the wake of the deadly incident, which occurred at 6 pm local time on Monday. 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

At least two were killed and 15 injured after a train derailed in Lower Austria on Monday evening, Krone Zeitung reported. According to the report, the crash took place soon after 6 pm local time, near the town of Münchendorf. A large group of rescue service personnel and volunteers has arrived at the crash site, the outlet noted.

