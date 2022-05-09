International
Two Killed, 15 Wounded as Train Derails in Austria - Reports
Two Killed, 15 Wounded as Train Derails in Austria - Reports
Rescue services and volunteers have rushed to the Austrian district of Modling in the wake of the deadly incident, which occurred at 6 pm local time on Monday.
At least two were killed and 15 injured after a train derailed in Lower Austria on Monday evening, Krone Zeitung reported. According to the report, the crash took place soon after 6 pm local time, near the town of Münchendorf. A large group of rescue service personnel and volunteers has arrived at the crash site, the outlet noted.
18:01 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 09.05.2022)
Ambulance in Austria (File)
Rescue services and volunteers have rushed to the Austrian district of Modling in the wake of the deadly incident, which occurred at 6 pm local time on Monday.
At least two were killed and 15 injured after a train derailed in Lower Austria on Monday evening, Krone Zeitung reported.
According to the report, the crash took place soon after 6 pm local time, near the town of Münchendorf.
A large group of rescue service personnel and volunteers has arrived at the crash site, the outlet noted.
