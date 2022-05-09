https://sputniknews.com/20220509/to-establish-universal-means-of-communication-nasa-prepares-to-send-nudes-into-space-1095384725.html

‘To Establish Universal Means of Communication’: NASA Prepares to Send Nudes Into Space

'To Establish Universal Means of Communication': NASA Prepares to Send Nudes Into Space

Scientists have pondered for many years how to establish communication with extraterrestrial intelligence to describe Earth and its inhabitants as concisely...

NASA will send codified images of naked men and women into space, attaching a DNA molecule next to them as part of a project called "Beacon in the Galaxy" (BITG), according to a study. The radiosignatures will be directed at the center of our galaxy.In order not to frighten the aliens, the people in the image are waving their hands affably. The main goal of the project is to send a message to any alien civilizations that can live in outer space.According to scientists, the image of naked people can help establish contact with aliens. It will be turned into a binary-encoded message that can be sent into space. Experts believe that aliens are more likely to understand this kind of coding.The coded signals would also include basic mathematical and physical concepts "to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface."Practically the same as nudes, only more "finely" performed, scientists have already sent it into space, but not by radio beams. The physically printed picture was attached to the Pioneer and Voyager spacecraft launched back in the 1970s. Connection with the Pioneer spacecraft has been lost and engineers believe they have voyaged far outside our Solar System.Meanwhile, the idea of sharing information with alien civilizations has always seemed dangerous and reckless to some experts. According to Anders Sandberg, a senior research fellow at Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute (FHI), such broadcasting "has such a high impact that you actually need to take it rather seriously,” as it's unknown whether the number of possible peaceful alien civilizations prevails over hostile ones.

