Scholz Calls Macron’s ‘European Political Community’ Idea Including Ukraine, UK ‘Very Interesting’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has responded positively to Emmanuel Macron’s proposed ‘European political community’ of nations concept.The chancellor added that he was “very pleased about the suggestion that we are discussing together.”Macron proposed a special, separate ‘political union’ of countries like Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, which he said ‘share European values’ but are for one reason or another unwilling or unable to join the EU at the moment.“Even if we gave [Ukraine] candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process of allowing them to join would take several years, in truth doubtless several decades,” Macron added.Macron also indicated that former EU members, like Britain, should “have a place” in this wider European club.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced earlier Monday that Brussels would give its formal opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership bid in June.Attempts by Ukraine’s pro-Western political and economic elites to integrate into the European Union was at the center of the political crisis which engulfed the country in late 2013 and early 2014 and culminated in the ouster of Ukraine’s democratically-elected government in a coup in February 2014.The same year, the EU and Ukraine signed the EU association agreement, committing Kiev to systemic reforms of economic policy, laws, and regulations, and to ministerial-level summit meetings. A ‘deep and comprehensive free trade area’ agreement was signed in 2017, easing access for EU goods into Ukraine. Ukraine’s opposition has criticized the latter treaty, saying it allowed the country to be flooded with European goods, but has kept Ukraine’s exports of agricultural goods, metal and steel limited thanks to a miserly quota system. The EU proposed scrapping import tariffs for Ukrainian goods only late last month in a bid to prevent the Eastern European country's conflict-hit economy from collapsing entirely.

