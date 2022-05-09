https://sputniknews.com/20220509/over-40-people-die-in-prison-riot-in-ecuador---authorities-1095382169.html
Over 40 People Die in Prison Riot in Ecuador, More Than 100 Reportedly on the Run
The riot broke out in the early hours of Monday over a clash between rival gangs. Some prisoners attempted to escape the facility, with 40 people having been detained near the prison's outside perimeter. Earlier in the day, the death toll stood at 20.More than 100 inmates are now reportedly on the run.This prison riot is not the first in Ecuador. In early April, clashes in the prison of the Ecuadorian city of Turi in the province of Azuay led to the death of 20 people. In November 2021, 68 people were killed and 25 others were injured during a riot in an Ecuadorian jail in the city of Guayaquil, the same facility where more than 100 died in riots in late September.
20:54 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 21:07 GMT 09.05.2022)
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Forty-three people have died in a riot at a prison in the Ecuadorean city of Santo Domingo, the Ecuadorean prosecutor general's office said on Monday.
The riot broke out in the early hours of Monday over a clash between rival gangs. Some prisoners attempted to escape the facility, with 40 people having been detained near the prison's outside perimeter. Earlier in the day, the death toll stood at 20.
"During the riots... 43 inmates have died," the office said.
More than 100 inmates are now reportedly on the run.
This prison riot is not the first in Ecuador. In early April, clashes in the prison of the Ecuadorian city of Turi in the province of Azuay led to the death of 20 people. In November 2021, 68 people were killed
and 25 others were injured during a riot in an Ecuadorian jail in the city of Guayaquil, the same facility where more than 100 died in riots in late September.