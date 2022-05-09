US lawmaker Thomas Massie, one of the few members of Congress to vote against the legislation, warned following its passage that the recent bill allows the transfer of "virtually any weapon of war" other than nuclear arms.
Russia has repeatedly warned the West against pumping Ukraine with weapons, fearing they might fell into the hands of terrorists. At the same time, the Russian MoD said the flow of weapons will not affect the outcome of Russia's special operation.
Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass. According to President Putin, Donbass people have been subjected to the "genocide" by "Kiev's regime", which was "hijacked" by nationalists and neo-Nazis after the West-backed coup in 2014.
