International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220509/live-updates-biden-signs-ukraine-lend-lease-act-into-law-bolstering-flow-of-us-weapons-to-country-1095380769.html
LIVE UPDATES: US Sees No Reason For Concern About Russia Using Tactical Nukes - Top Intel Official
LIVE UPDATES: US Sees No Reason For Concern About Russia Using Tactical Nukes - Top Intel Official
The legislation allows lend-lease deals for military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to enhance weapons transfers. It comes amid... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-09T19:24+0000
2022-05-10T19:03+0000
weapons
ukraine
joe biden
arms sales
us
donbass
situation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094917799_105:0:1172:600_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a8d101b7eac5488678128ff8d49b45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094917799_238:0:1038:600_1920x0_80_0_0_46c06665d221ad1e66e0576bba975fde.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
weapons, ukraine, joe biden, arms sales, us, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
The first successful launch of the Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: US Sees No Reason For Concern About Russia Using Tactical Nukes - Top Intel Official

19:24 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 10.05.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The legislation allows lend-lease deals for military equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to enhance weapons transfers. It comes amid efforts by Democrats to support the Kiev regime against Russia, including a new $33 billion request from Biden to Congress for military, economic and humanitarian support for Kiev.
US lawmaker Thomas Massie, one of the few members of Congress to vote against the legislation, warned following its passage that the recent bill allows the transfer of "virtually any weapon of war" other than nuclear arms.
Russia has repeatedly warned the West against pumping Ukraine with weapons, fearing they might fell into the hands of terrorists. At the same time, the Russian MoD said the flow of weapons will not affect the outcome of Russia's special operation.
Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass. According to President Putin, Donbass people have been subjected to the "genocide" by "Kiev's regime", which was "hijacked" by nationalists and neo-Nazis after the West-backed coup in 2014.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
New firstOld first
21:41 GMT 10.05.2022
Biden’s Ukraine Ambassador Nominee Says Does Not Know When US Embassy Will Return to Kiev
President Joe Biden’s candidate for US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, during her confirmation hearing said she does not know when the US embassy will return to Kiev.

Last week, US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien said the Biden administration hopes conditions will permit the embassy, temporarily shut down and moved to Lviv in mid-February, to return to Kiev by end of May.

"I do not know exactly how fast we will be able to do this process, but I know we are trying to do it as fast as possible," Brink said during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a Sunday phone call of a recent visit to Kiev by US diplomats ahead of the US embassy reopening, according to the State Department.

Brink expressed the hope to start her work, if confirmed, in the Ukrainian capital and noted that Kvien is laying the groundwork to return the embassy.

"We will have to look at the security situation, but I have a great confidence in our security experts, including those on the ground, to give us advice that allows us to continue to advance our strategic interests, which means being present to work with the Ukrainians, work with other embassies, and also coordinate back with Washington from Kiev," she said.
20:17 GMT 10.05.2022
US-Led Contact Group on Ukraine Will Likely Meet Virtually in May – Pentagon
The US-led contact group on Ukraine is likely to meet in May by video, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"[UK] Minister [of Defense Ben] Wallace was at the Ramstein contact group. Now we're calling it the Contact Group, that consultative meeting back in Germany. There will be another one this month, most likely a virtual meeting. The [US] Secretary [of Defense Lloyd Austin] wants to do this monthly. So, the one in May will most likely be virtual," Kirby told a press briefing.
19:52 GMT 10.05.2022
Ukraine Crisis Will Be Resolved Diplomatically But US Sees No Russian Interest - Psaki
The United States believes that the situation between Ukraine and Russia will be resolved diplomatically but currently sees no Russian interest in peace talks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We certainly believe that this will be resolved through a diplomatic process and a diplomatic solution… We don’t see a sign from the Russians that they are open to or eager to engage in those discussions," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked whether the US believes peace talks with a ceasefire in place could be productive.
16:50 GMT 10.05.2022
Pentagon: US Sees 'No Indication' That Russia Uses Hypersonic Weapons in Odessa
The United States sees no indication that Russia has used hypersonic weapons in Odessa, a US Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

“No indication that we have seen hypersonics have been used in Odessa,” the official said.
16:38 GMT 10.05.2022
Ukrainian Su-24 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Ukraine Lost 4 Warplanes, 10 Choppers, and Over 30 UAVs in Attempt to Seize Snake Island - MoD
16:36 GMT
16:02 GMT 10.05.2022
Russia's Sudzha gas pumping station - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Ukraine's GTS Operator: Gas Transit to Europe via Sokhranovka Station Halted From 11 May
15:54 GMT
15:30 GMT 10.05.2022
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkov, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs
15:27 GMT
15:29 GMT 10.05.2022
WATCH Russian Forces Safely Detonate Shells Left by Ukrainian Militants as They Retreated in Kharkov Region
15:21 GMT 10.05.2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks before Slovakia's parliament. Tuesday 10 May 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Slovak Opposition Leader Says Zelensky ‘Lies on a Daily Basis’, Boycotts Ukrainian Prez’s Speech
15:12 GMT
14:46 GMT 10.05.2022
US Does Not See Reason to be Concerned About Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons Use, Senior Intel Official Says
14:31 GMT 10.05.2022
US Intel Chief Sees No Viable Negotiating Path Between Russia, Ukraine in Short Term
The United States sees no feasible diplomatic path between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday.
"As both Russia and Ukraine believe they can continue to make progress militarily, we do not see a viable negotiating path forward at least in the short term," Haines told a Senate hearing.
The US intelligence community believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which Moscow still intends to achieve goals beyond Donbass, she said.
According to Haines, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is developing into a war of attrition, which means that the next few months could see an unpredictable and escalatory trajectory.
14:17 GMT 10.05.2022
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Lavrov Calls Borrell's Idea to Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine 'Theft'
13:43 GMT
14:16 GMT 10.05.2022
Germany to Supply Ukraine With Modern Tanks, Howitzers
Germany will supply Ukraine with modern tanks and howitzers, and in parallel will begin training of the Ukrainian military personnel, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"The next step will be [supply of] highly modern tanks and howitzers, which means that we can use them to defend against drones ... Germany and the Netherlands will be able to supply these howitzers together, because one country cannot supply everything, because Germany has a shortage [of howitzers]. But Germany will provide seven [howitzers], and we will now begin the training [of Ukrainian personnel] that is necessary for this," Baerbock said during a press conference in Kiev.

The military equipment will be delivered before the end of the training of the Ukrainian military, Baerbock added.
14:14 GMT 10.05.2022
Emotional Moment of Veterans' Meeting With DPR Head in Mariupol - Video
14:11 GMT 10.05.2022
DPR Soldier Recalls Assisting in Evacuation of Civilians in Mariupol - Video
13:24 GMT 10.05.2022
German Foreign Minister: There Will Be no Lifting of Sanctions Against Russia Behind Ukraine's Back
Sanctions against Russia cannot be lifted even if they have an impact on Germany, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said.
13:23 GMT 10.05.2022
Germany to Reduce Its Dependence on Russian Energy Resources to 'Zero', German Foreign Minister Says
Germany decided to permanently cut its dependence on Russian energy resources to "zero", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We understood more than clearly that economic dependence does not lead to security if the aggressor is indifferent to the well-being of its people. Therefore, we are reducing our dependence on Russian energy to zero with all the consequences. And this is forever," Baerbock said during a press conference in Kiev.
12:42 GMT 10.05.2022
Nikolai from Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
Retired Donetsk Miner Recalls How Ukrainian Military Ravaged His Neighbourhood and Pigeon House
12:41 GMT
12:32 GMT 10.05.2022
Residents of Starobelsk in LPR Explain What Victory Day Celebrations Mean to Them - Video
12:01 GMT 10.05.2022
Harris manual for advanced military communications equipment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Sputnik Correspondent Finds Manuals for Advanced US-Made Communications Equipment in Mariupol
11:51 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала