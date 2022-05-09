https://sputniknews.com/20220509/iran-pledges-to-make-effort-in-advocating-peace-in-ukraine-1095376674.html

Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine

Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and believes that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should end the conflict between... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-09T16:15+0000

2022-05-09T16:15+0000

2022-05-09T16:16+0000

iran

russia

ukraine

peace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095090944_0:5:1920:1085_1920x0_80_0_0_fc60615d704863a6f9aa74812f388727.jpg

“We will make all-out efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an immediate ceasefire. The message of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro Kuleba] was also conveyed to [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov by [Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein] Amirabdollahian. The talks between Russia and Ukraine should put an end to the war between the two countries,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian Republic Information Agency.On Sunday, Amirabdollahian urged both Moscow and Kiev to find a political solution to the crisis and establish a ceasefire regime in a conflict zone.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

iran

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, russia, ukraine, peace