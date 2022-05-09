https://sputniknews.com/20220509/iran-pledges-to-make-effort-in-advocating-peace-in-ukraine-1095376674.html
Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine
Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and believes that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should end the conflict between...
“We will make all-out efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an immediate ceasefire. The message of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro Kuleba] was also conveyed to [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov by [Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein] Amirabdollahian. The talks between Russia and Ukraine should put an end to the war between the two countries,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian Republic Information Agency.On Sunday, Amirabdollahian urged both Moscow and Kiev to find a political solution to the crisis and establish a ceasefire regime in a conflict zone.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.
Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine
16:15 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 09.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and believes that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should end the conflict between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.
“We will make all-out efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an immediate ceasefire. The message of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro Kuleba] was also conveyed to [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov by [Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein] Amirabdollahian. The talks between Russia and Ukraine should put an end to the war between the two countries,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian Republic Information Agency.
On Sunday, Amirabdollahian urged both Moscow and Kiev to find a political solution to the crisis and establish a ceasefire regime in a conflict zone.
Russia launched its special military operation
in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.