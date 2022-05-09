International
https://sputniknews.com/20220509/iran-pledges-to-make-effort-in-advocating-peace-in-ukraine-1095376674.html
Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine
2022-05-09T16:15+0000
2022-05-09T16:16+0000
iran, russia, ukraine, peace

Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine

16:15 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 09.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryRussian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and believes that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should end the conflict between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.
“We will make all-out efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an immediate ceasefire. The message of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro Kuleba] was also conveyed to [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov by [Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein] Amirabdollahian. The talks between Russia and Ukraine should put an end to the war between the two countries,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian Republic Information Agency.
On Sunday, Amirabdollahian urged both Moscow and Kiev to find a political solution to the crisis and establish a ceasefire regime in a conflict zone.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.
