Fireworks Light Up Moscow Sky on 77th Victory Day Anniversary

On Monday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's key political figures attended the Victory Day parade on Red Square. 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as fireworks light up the sky in Moscow on Victory Day, 9 May.Russia marked the 77th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.In 1941-1945, the Soviet Union fought in the Great Patriotic War against the Nazi invaders and lost about 27 million people, including both military and civilians.As he delivered his speech before the start of the military parade on Red Square this morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 24 February. The Russian president emphasised that by launching the operation, Moscow pre-empted a planned attack, adding that this was the only correct decision the country could make.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more

