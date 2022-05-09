https://sputniknews.com/20220509/chinas-xi-urges-europe-to-help-russia-ukraine-reach-peace-through-talks-1095377051.html

China's Xi Urges Europe to Help Russia, Ukraine Reach Peace Through Talks

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that relevant parties should support Russia and Ukraine in achieving peace through negotiations... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Xi had an online conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which they discussed the bilateral cooperation between China and Germany and the China-EU dialogue. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine.The Chinese leader said that the conflict in Ukraine had brought Europe to a critical point."It is necessary to make every effort to avoid the intensification and expansion of the conflict, which could lead to a situation beyond repair," Xi warned.Xi also suggested that Europeans should be responsible for their own security, stating that China supports Europe playing a positive role in the peace process.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.

