'Where Am I Heading?' Confused Joe Biden 'Gets Lost' in Room Full of People - Video
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenPresident Joe Biden gestures as he speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle.
Over the past weeks, the US president made several blunders and weird gestures, shaking hands with thin air (again), calling the Mexican first lady a president, and saying the tobacco industry should not be "immune to prostitution".
It looks like Joe Biden is in trouble again and needs some help: this time, the US president got lost in a room full of people during his visit to a manufacturing facility in Ohio. In a short clip, Biden can be seen very confused as he looks around and asks "where am I heading" before being given directions as to where to pose for a group photo.
The netizens mocked Biden, recalling his recent gaffes and strange gestures, and suggested some destinations where, according to them, POTUS could be headed to. Some even expressed concern over his behaviour.
to the nursing home— nathan (@N4TETHAGR8) May 6, 2022
Heading for disaster....— 𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖗-667 (@Crusher_DeBruut) May 6, 2022
We've all been there I guess. How many times have I walked into the kitchen and wondered why the hell I was there! Then I yell at my invisible friends and walk to the jerry can.— KentuckySnowBeast (@KentuckySnow) May 6, 2022
60% of Voters Want Transparency on Joe Biden’s Mental Health Condition— Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 6, 2022
— McLaughlin and Associates 4/29/22