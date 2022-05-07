https://sputniknews.com/20220507/where-am-i-heading-confused-joe-biden-gets-lost-in-room-full-of-people---video-1095328601.html

'Where Am I Heading?' Confused Joe Biden 'Gets Lost' in Room Full of People - Video

Over the past weeks, the US president made several blunders and weird gestures, shaking hands with thin air (again), calling the Mexican first lady a... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

It looks like Joe Biden is in trouble again and needs some help: this time, the US president got lost in a room full of people during his visit to a manufacturing facility in Ohio. In a short clip, Biden can be seen very confused as he looks around and asks "where am I heading" before being given directions as to where to pose for a group photo.The netizens mocked Biden, recalling his recent gaffes and strange gestures, and suggested some destinations where, according to them, POTUS could be headed to. Some even expressed concern over his behaviour.

