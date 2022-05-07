https://sputniknews.com/20220507/weekly-news-wrap-up-the-west-is-at-war-with-dissent-lawsuits-over-hunter-biden-and-big-tech-1095323974.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; The West Is at War with Dissent: Lawsuits over Hunter-Biden and Big Tech

Weekly News Wrap Up; The West Is at War with Dissent: Lawsuits over Hunter-Biden and Big Tech

A lawsuit has been filed in Federal court alleging illegal collusion between the government and big tech regarding both the Hunter-Biden laptop case and issues... 07.05.2022

Weekly News Wrap Up; The West is at War with Dissent: Lawsuits over Hunter-Biden and Big Tech A lawsuit has been filed in Federal court alleging illegal collusion between the government and big tech regarding both the Hunter-Biden laptop case and issues related to covid.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. The Pope has commented that NATO expansion was the cause of the Ukraine military crisis. Also, crackdowns on narratives that deviate from official state positions are being censored and attacked by government agencies and their proxies.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian presidential candidate Lula De Silva is criticizing world leaders for not doing enough to help create peace in Ukraine. Also, Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua are excluded from the US-led summit of the Americas and Juan Guaido is no longer referred to as the President of Venezuela by the US.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss this week's stories about Asia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems poised to announce the continuance of President Trump's militaristic policies toward China. Also, South Korea's hawkish new president is poised to have a dramatic impact on the Pacific region.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author of of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands is complaining that the US has threatened an unprovoked attack on his country due to a recent security agreement he signed with China. Also, the US empire is cracking down on dissent, the danger of nuclear war is not being taken seriously by the US, and a Ukrainian refugee crisis is growing in Europe.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, and Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity. Also, the Black Liberation Movement has released a statement demanding the dismantling of NATO and other imperialist tools.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

