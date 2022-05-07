https://sputniknews.com/20220507/uk-health-authorities-report-monkeypox-case-in-england-1095335046.html

UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case in England

UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case in England

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in England, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-07T15:39+0000

2022-05-07T15:39+0000

2022-05-07T15:40+0000

england

national health service (nhs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273113_0:47:3133:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_81a89a49c714b75eebf20095a904dc84.jpg

The patient is currently receiving treatment at the infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, according to the UKHSA.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs predominately in central and west Africa. Most of its infections last two to four weeks and result in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body.

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

england, national health service (nhs)