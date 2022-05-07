https://sputniknews.com/20220507/transnistria-says-drone-has-dropped-explosive-devices-causing-blast-near-ukrainian-border-1095329096.html
Transnistria Says Drone Has Dropped Explosive Devices Causing Blast Near Ukrainian Border
Transnistria Says Drone Has Dropped Explosive Devices Causing Blast Near Ukrainian Border
Previously, the self-proclaimed republic imposed a red terrorist threat level after several blasts rocked the capital city of Tiraspol and vast arms depots... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-07T07:09+0000
2022-05-07T07:09+0000
2022-05-07T07:44+0000
transnistria
ukraine
explosion
blast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_0:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_680b0f46450c9bd80b87fc637ab5cf21.jpg
The interior ministry of Transnistria stated on Saturday that a UAV dropped bombs near the settlement of Voronkovo, causing explosions. At the same time, the territory of the former airbase was shelled, the ministry added.The tensions in Transnistria flared up as several blasts and other terror attacks occurred in the self-proclaimed republic over the past weeks. This comes after the Ukrainian presidential advisor mulled the possibility of seizing the self-proclaimed republic, if Moldova sends a request to Kiev.The Republic of Transnistria, which is predominantly populated by Russians and Ukrainians, sought independence from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union amid fears that Kishinev would pursue integration into Romania. After the Moldovan authorities failed to solve the conflict by force in 1992, Transnistria became a self-governing territory, which maintains de facto independence of Kishinev.
transnistria
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_82:0:882:600_1920x0_80_0_0_fce41430a66af175f394f5469d853848.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
transnistria, ukraine, explosion, blast
Transnistria Says Drone Has Dropped Explosive Devices Causing Blast Near Ukrainian Border
07:09 GMT 07.05.2022 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 07.05.2022)
Previously, the self-proclaimed republic imposed a red terrorist threat level after several blasts rocked the capital city of Tiraspol and vast arms depots near the settlement of Cobasna. According to local authorities, Transnistrian territory has been shelled from Ukraine several times.
The interior ministry of Transnistria
stated on Saturday that a UAV dropped bombs near the settlement of Voronkovo, causing explosions. At the same time, the territory of the former airbase was shelled, the ministry added.
"Four explosions occurred in the area of the former airfield. On the evening of 6 May, at about 21:40, the first two explosive devices were allegedly dropped from the drone. An hour later, the attack was repeated", the ministry said.
The tensions in Transnistria flared up as several blasts
and other terror attacks occurred in the self-proclaimed republic over the past weeks. This comes after the Ukrainian presidential advisor mulled the possibility of seizing the self-proclaimed republic, if Moldova sends a request to Kiev.
The Republic of Transnistria, which is predominantly populated by Russians and Ukrainians, sought independence from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union amid fears that Kishinev would pursue integration into Romania. After the Moldovan authorities failed to solve the conflict by force in 1992, Transnistria became a self-governing territory, which maintains de facto independence of Kishinev.