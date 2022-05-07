https://sputniknews.com/20220507/transnistria-says-drone-has-dropped-explosive-devices-causing-blast-near-ukrainian-border-1095329096.html

Transnistria Says Drone Has Dropped Explosive Devices Causing Blast Near Ukrainian Border

Transnistria Says Drone Has Dropped Explosive Devices Causing Blast Near Ukrainian Border

Previously, the self-proclaimed republic imposed a red terrorist threat level after several blasts rocked the capital city of Tiraspol and vast arms depots... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-07T07:09+0000

2022-05-07T07:09+0000

2022-05-07T07:44+0000

transnistria

ukraine

explosion

blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_0:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_680b0f46450c9bd80b87fc637ab5cf21.jpg

The interior ministry of Transnistria stated on Saturday that a UAV dropped bombs near the settlement of Voronkovo, causing explosions. At the same time, the territory of the former airbase was shelled, the ministry added.The tensions in Transnistria flared up as several blasts and other terror attacks occurred in the self-proclaimed republic over the past weeks. This comes after the Ukrainian presidential advisor mulled the possibility of seizing the self-proclaimed republic, if Moldova sends a request to Kiev.The Republic of Transnistria, which is predominantly populated by Russians and Ukrainians, sought independence from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union amid fears that Kishinev would pursue integration into Romania. After the Moldovan authorities failed to solve the conflict by force in 1992, Transnistria became a self-governing territory, which maintains de facto independence of Kishinev.

transnistria

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

transnistria, ukraine, explosion, blast