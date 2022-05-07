Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Temporarily Changes Logo to Red Star
"In memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War, in honor of the outstanding accomplishments of the Soviet Union in space and in support of our armed forces in Ukraine, Roscosmos is temporarily changing the state agency's logo to the Red Star, a symbol of our country's great victories and achievements," the company said in a statement.
"In the situation that has evolved in the world, when NATO, the entire West, with their economy, their military technology, are in fact waging an undeclared war against our country, we can only say that for Roscosmos, the symbols of the Victory flag, the symbols of the Red Army, the symbols that were raised over Berlin in May 1945, are a sign that we will do our utmost to support our armed forces," he added.