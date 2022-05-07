https://sputniknews.com/20220507/russian-mod-large-amount-of-us-european-military-equipment-destroyed-in-kharkov-region-1095329422.html

Russian MoD: Large Amount of US, European Military Equipment Destroyed in Kharkov Region

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that a large amount of the US and European military hardware had been destroyed in Ukraine's Kharkov region as... 07.05.2022

situation in ukraine

world

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that a large amount of the US and European military hardware had been destroyed in Ukraine’s Kharkov region as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in the country.Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday that “in the area of the Bogodukhov railway station in the Kharkov region, a massive accumulation of military equipment that Kiev received from the US and European countries had been obliterated”.

