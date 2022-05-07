https://sputniknews.com/20220507/russian-mod-large-amount-of-us-european-military-equipment-destroyed-in-kharkov-region-1095329422.html
Russian MoD: Large Amount of US, European Military Equipment Destroyed in Kharkov Region
Russian MoD: Large Amount of US, European Military Equipment Destroyed in Kharkov Region
07.05.2022
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that a large amount of the US and European military hardware had been destroyed in Ukraine’s Kharkov region as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in the country.Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday that “in the area of the Bogodukhov railway station in the Kharkov region, a massive accumulation of military equipment that Kiev received from the US and European countries had been obliterated”.
Russian MoD: Large Amount of US, European Military Equipment Destroyed in Kharkov Region
07:49 GMT 07.05.2022 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 07.05.2022)
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that a large amount of the US and European military hardware had been destroyed in Ukraine’s Kharkov region as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in the country.
Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday that “in the area of the Bogodukhov railway station in the Kharkov region, a massive accumulation of military equipment that Kiev received from the US and European countries had been obliterated”.