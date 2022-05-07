International
BREAKING NEWS: Transnistria Says Drone Has Dropped Explosive Devices Causing Blast Near Ukrainian Border
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian MoD: Large Amount of US, European Military Equipment Destroyed in Kharkov Region
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that a large amount of the US and European military hardware had been destroyed in Ukraine’s Kharkov region as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in the country.Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday that “in the area of the Bogodukhov railway station in the Kharkov region, a massive accumulation of military equipment that Kiev received from the US and European countries had been obliterated”.
Russian MoD: Large Amount of US, European Military Equipment Destroyed in Kharkov Region

07:49 GMT 07.05.2022 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 07.05.2022)
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that a large amount of the US and European military hardware had been destroyed in Ukraine’s Kharkov region as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in the country.
Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday that “in the area of the Bogodukhov railway station in the Kharkov region, a massive accumulation of military equipment that Kiev received from the US and European countries had been obliterated”.
