Red Cross Says Death Toll From Hotel Explosion in Cuba Increased to 32 - Reports

Red Cross Says Death Toll From Hotel Explosion in Cuba Increased to 32 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The death toll from the gas explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana has risen to 32, with 19 people missing

Earlier in the day, the reported casualties included 25 dead and more than 60 hospitalized people.On Friday, a powerful explosion destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana. The hotel was scheduled to reopen after the pandemic on May 10 and no visitors were staying there at the time of the blast.The explosion severely damaged the front part of the building up to the fifth floor and several neighboring buildings. The authorities said the explosion was an accident, stressing that the hotel's gas equipment and contractors had all necessary permits and licenses.

