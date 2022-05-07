International
Red Cross Says Death Toll From Hotel Explosion in Cuba Increased to 32 - Reports
cuba
havana
hotel
explosion
Earlier in the day, the reported casualties included 25 dead and more than 60 hospitalized people.On Friday, a powerful explosion destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana. The hotel was scheduled to reopen after the pandemic on May 10 and no visitors were staying there at the time of the blast.The explosion severely damaged the front part of the building up to the fifth floor and several neighboring buildings. The authorities said the explosion was an accident, stressing that the hotel's gas equipment and contractors had all necessary permits and licenses.
cuba, havana, hotel, explosion

20:18 GMT 07.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaRescue teams remove debris from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The death toll from the gas explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana has risen to 32, with 19 people missing, news agency Prensa Latina reported on Saturday, citing Gloria Bonnin, the provincial head of the family reconnection front of the Red Cross.
On Friday, a powerful explosion destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana. The hotel was scheduled to reopen after the pandemic on May 10 and no visitors were staying there at the time of the blast.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out on Friday the possibility that the explosion in the hotel was a terrorist attack, rather it was "an unfortunate accident."
The explosion severely damaged the front part of the building up to the fifth floor and several neighboring buildings. The authorities said the explosion was an accident, stressing that the hotel's gas equipment and contractors had all necessary permits and licenses.
