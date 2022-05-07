https://sputniknews.com/20220507/prince-harry-meghan-markle--prince-andrew-denied-jubilee-balcony-appearance-over-booing-fears-1095332609.html

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Prince Andrew Denied Jubilee Balcony Appearance 'Over Booing Fears'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew have apparently been deemed as figures too questionable and controversial to appear on Buckingham Palace's balcony during the Trooping the Colour RAF flypast at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, according to the Daily Express.Instead, only "working royals", such as Prince William and Prince Charles, will reportedly join the Queen on the palace's balcony on 2 June during the flypast. The Sussexes, as well as Prince Andrew, were pushed aside over fears that their appearance might mark the first time when a royal has been booed by the crowd.While Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals themselves, citing their urge to be financially independent, Prince Andrew was forced to do so over his ties with late American financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations voiced by one of the latter's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The woman has accused Andrew of statutory rape, as she was just 17 when she was pimped out to the Prince by the notorious American paedophile. According to reports, the Queen still "has faith" in her son despite the massive media storm he weathered over the sex abuse allegations. The British monarch appears to also be on good terms with Prince Harry and Meghan, having recently met Harry as he arrived in the UK. However, speculations have already emerged suggesting that Harry, as well as Meghan and their kids, might miss the Jubilee celebrations slated for June whatsoever to stay in California and play polo.There have been no official statements; neither from Buckingham Palace, nor from the Sussexes regarding their participation in the Platinum Jubilee events.

