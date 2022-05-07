https://sputniknews.com/20220507/musks-mum-races-to-his-defence-as-nyt-links-twitter-buyout-to-south-africa-apartheid-1095336205.html

Musk’s Mum Races to His Defence as NYT Links Twitter Buyout to South Africa Apartheid

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk is now a US citizen, but was born in South Africa's Pretoria in 1970, some thirty years before the apartheid segregation...

Elon Musk's mother Maye took to Twitter WHEN to defend her son after The New York Times rolled out a report suggesting that he grew up "detached from apartheid’s atrocities". She was not the only one to slam the NYT's story on Musk's childhood in apartheid-era South Africa, with many others lambasting the outlet for apparently accusing a youth of "not fixing" racial segregation.In their report, NYT writers John Eligon and Lynsey Chutel looked back at Musk's time in South Africa and reflected on how his childhood experience could have affected his decision to buy Twitter. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, pledging to promote free speech on the platform. Many left-wing activists have criticised the move, claiming that the billionaire's commitment to free speech might trigger a wave of misinformation.

