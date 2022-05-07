'It's F**ked Up': Hunter Biden's Profane Password for Laptop From Hell 'Revealed'

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/its-fked-up-hunter-bidens-profane-password-for-laptop-from-hell-revealed-1095327877.html

Hunter Biden used a profane password on one of his laptops, according to John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the repair shop where the US first son left his computer.In his upcoming book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” Isaac wrote about an "inebriated" Biden stopping by his repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, carrying three MacBook Pros.According to an excerpt of the book obtained by the New York Post, Joe Biden's son needed the data recovered off the three laptops, since they all had "liquid damage and won’t turn on”. When Isaac asked for password to log in, Hunter burst into laughter and said:"His inebriated condition made it difficult to understand is speech. My eyes widened a bit, and I told him that maybe it would be best if he tried to log in himself," Isaac penned.In the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election, the New York Post published a bombshell piece, which exposed Hunter Biden's shady business dealings and the possible involvement of Joe Biden.The story focused on a laptop containing a trove of potentially damning documents, X-rated pictures of Hunter and more, that was said to have been abandoned by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Hunter dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Delaware, but never recovered it. The shop's owner eventually handed over the laptop drive's content to authorities and Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who then referred it to the press. The then-president, Donald Trump, dubbed the computer "the laptop from hell" because of how damaging the content was.At the time, the Post's expose was ignored or treated as "Russian disinformation" ahead of the elections by mainstream media and completely banned by Big Tech from being shared online.While Joe Biden's camp dismissed the story at the time, Hunter later admitted that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him. It was only two months ago that the New York Times, the Washington Post and the likes finally conceded that the laptop had been "authenticated by people familiar with" the emails in the cache on the device.

