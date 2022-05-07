International
https://sputniknews.com/20220507/its-fked-up-hunter-bidens-profane-password-for-laptop-from-hell-revealed-1095327877.html
'It's F**ked Up': Hunter Biden's Profane Password for Laptop From Hell 'Revealed'
'It's F**ked Up': Hunter Biden's Profane Password for Laptop From Hell 'Revealed'
One of Hunter's alleged laptops featured a trove of explicit content, with some photos and videos starring a man, believed to be none other than Joe Biden's... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-07T06:12+0000
2022-05-07T06:12+0000
us
hunter biden
joe biden
laptop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081530065_0:92:1036:675_1920x0_80_0_0_d00fec14b28bde1f1d02fd18f1e4f79a.jpg
Hunter Biden used a profane password on one of his laptops, according to John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the repair shop where the US first son left his computer.In his upcoming book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” Isaac wrote about an "inebriated" Biden stopping by his repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, carrying three MacBook Pros.According to an excerpt of the book obtained by the New York Post, Joe Biden's son needed the data recovered off the three laptops, since they all had "liquid damage and won’t turn on”. When Isaac asked for password to log in, Hunter burst into laughter and said:"His inebriated condition made it difficult to understand is speech. My eyes widened a bit, and I told him that maybe it would be best if he tried to log in himself," Isaac penned.In the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election, the New York Post published a bombshell piece, which exposed Hunter Biden's shady business dealings and the possible involvement of Joe Biden.The story focused on a laptop containing a trove of potentially damning documents, X-rated pictures of Hunter and more, that was said to have been abandoned by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Hunter dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Delaware, but never recovered it. The shop's owner eventually handed over the laptop drive's content to authorities and Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who then referred it to the press. The then-president, Donald Trump, dubbed the computer "the laptop from hell" because of how damaging the content was.At the time, the Post's expose was ignored or treated as "Russian disinformation" ahead of the elections by mainstream media and completely banned by Big Tech from being shared online.While Joe Biden's camp dismissed the story at the time, Hunter later admitted that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him. It was only two months ago that the New York Times, the Washington Post and the likes finally conceded that the laptop had been "authenticated by people familiar with" the emails in the cache on the device.
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/repairman-branded-hacker-thief--criminal-over-hunter-biden-laptop-sues-repschiff-media-outlets-1095254319.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081530065_0:0:1036:777_1920x0_80_0_0_a4906351ef410eb3c2a7840303305c2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hunter biden, joe biden, laptop

'It's F**ked Up': Hunter Biden's Profane Password for Laptop From Hell 'Revealed'

06:12 GMT 07.05.2022
© Photo : Image originally published by the New York PostPhoto of Hunter Biden relaxing in a bathtub, reportedly taken from a computer dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop.
Photo of Hunter Biden relaxing in a bathtub, reportedly taken from a computer dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
© Photo : Image originally published by the New York Post
Subscribe
US
India
Global
One of Hunter's alleged laptops featured a trove of explicit content, with some photos and videos starring a man, believed to be none other than Joe Biden's son Hunter, having sex with prostitutes and smoking what appears to be crack cocaine.
Hunter Biden used a profane password on one of his laptops, according to John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the repair shop where the US first son left his computer.
In his upcoming book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” Isaac wrote about an "inebriated" Biden stopping by his repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, carrying three MacBook Pros.
According to an excerpt of the book obtained by the New York Post, Joe Biden's son needed the data recovered off the three laptops, since they all had "liquid damage and won’t turn on”. When Isaac asked for password to log in, Hunter burst into laughter and said:
“‘My password is f**ked up. Don’t be offended!’ he said", according to the book, which adds that Biden then allegedly disclosed that the password was “‘analf**k69’ or something to that extent.”
"His inebriated condition made it difficult to understand is speech. My eyes widened a bit, and I told him that maybe it would be best if he tried to log in himself," Isaac penned.
Hunter Biden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
Repairman Branded ‘Hacker, Thief, Criminal’ Over Hunter Biden Laptop Sues Rep. Schiff, Media Outlets
4 May, 09:15 GMT
In the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election, the New York Post published a bombshell piece, which exposed Hunter Biden's shady business dealings and the possible involvement of Joe Biden.
The story focused on a laptop containing a trove of potentially damning documents, X-rated pictures of Hunter and more, that was said to have been abandoned by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Hunter dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Delaware, but never recovered it. The shop's owner eventually handed over the laptop drive's content to authorities and Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who then referred it to the press. The then-president, Donald Trump, dubbed the computer "the laptop from hell" because of how damaging the content was.
At the time, the Post's expose was ignored or treated as "Russian disinformation" ahead of the elections by mainstream media and completely banned by Big Tech from being shared online.
While Joe Biden's camp dismissed the story at the time, Hunter later admitted that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him. It was only two months ago that the New York Times, the Washington Post and the likes finally conceded that the laptop had been "authenticated by people familiar with" the emails in the cache on the device.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала