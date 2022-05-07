https://sputniknews.com/20220507/ghislaine-maxwell-out-of-solitary-confinement-her-family-branded-torture-1095333477.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Out of Solitary Confinement Her Family Branded 'Torture'

British socialite and an accomplice of Jeffery Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to the general population of the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York from the solitary confinement cell, where she had spent the last two years of her life since being arrested in 2020. The 60-year old, who is due to be sentenced on sex trafficking charges on 28 June, is living in a dormitory-style cell along with other inmates and can now receive visits.The news was met with praise from some of the members of her family, namely her brother Ian Maxwell, who described Ghislaine's time in the solitary confinement as "inhumane" and "torture".Ian Maxwell admitted that his sister faces certain "dangers" in the general population, but stressed the importance of her finally having some company. Maxwell claimed that the guards were told not to talk to his sister, while she is in the solitary confinement. He also insisted that they abused her physically and that Ghislaine Maxwell was woken up every 15 minute by the guards.Maxwell was on suicide watch around the clock ever since she was arrested in 2020. Her accomplice, the disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein, who had been arrested earlier, ended his life while in jail awaiting his trial. This prompted fears that Maxwell might try and repeat his fate.The disgraced socialite is facing up to 50 years in prison on conviction for trafficking minors for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Her defence tried to overrule the conviction after it emerged that one of the juries hid her prior sexual abuse experience despite being asked about it in a pre-trial questionnaire. However, Judge Alison Nathan kept in force her conviction, only ruling that three conspiracy counts be considered as one, thus reducing her term from 65 down to 50 years.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

