https://sputniknews.com/20220507/elon-musk-intends-to-quintuple-twitters-annual-revenue-to-264bn-by-2028---nyt-1095326607.html

Elon Musk Intends to Quintuple Twitter's Annual Revenue to $26.4Bn by 2028 - NYT

Elon Musk Intends to Quintuple Twitter's Annual Revenue to $26.4Bn by 2028 - NYT

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American billionaire Elon Musk, the founder of electric car-making company Tesla and spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX, intends to... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-07T04:55+0000

2022-05-07T04:55+0000

2022-05-07T04:55+0000

world

twitter

tech

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094888895_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_82bd23dbd0ca003414f65b6b27d6ee04.jpg

The New York Times cited Musk's pitch deck presented to investors as saying that he would quintuple Twitter's revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028, up from $5 billion in 2021.Musk also intends to cut Twitter's reliance on advertising to 45% of total revenue, saying that in 2028 advertising would generate $12 billion in revenue and subscriptions some $10 billion. Other revenue would be generated from different businesses, such as data licensing, tipping, and shopping, according to the document.The billionaire also expects to increase average revenue per user to $30.22 in 2028, reach 931 million users, have 104 million subscribers for a new unannounced product, which Musk called product X, and hire additional 3,600 employees.Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion in late April. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter’s role in public debate as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."The billionaire said earlier that he was ready to spend $21 billion of his own funds to seal the deal, and that Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Bank of America, Barclays, and other institution will provide $25.5 billion in debt financing, with some $12.5 billion to of the loan to be secured with Tesla shares.

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/poll-most-americans-do-not-care-about-musks-twitter-purchase-1095296319.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, twitter, tech, elon musk