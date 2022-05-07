https://sputniknews.com/20220507/dhs-secretary-eviscerated-over-disinformation-board-1095316021.html

DHS Secretary Eviscerated Over Disinformation Board

DHS Secretary Eviscerated Over Disinformation Board

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Germany buying Russian gas only to resell it at exorbitant prices, whether more... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-07T10:28+0000

2022-05-07T10:28+0000

2022-05-07T10:28+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

germany

economy

scotus

china

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095315996_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6691998b6cb47d30e8082adf13a00294.png

DHS Secretary Eviscerated Over Disinformation Board On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Germany buying Russian gas only to resell it at exorbitant prices, whether more rate hikes are in order after a 1000 point drop in the stock market, the pro-life perspective on abortion, and the political hurdles China faces trying to peacefully reunite with Taiwan.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Germany Scams Europe by Reselling Russian Gas at Exorbitant PricesDavid Tawil - Economist | Fears of Major Recession Spread as Stock Market TanksKeaten Mansfield - Political Analyst | SCOTUS Justices Doxxed by Pro-Choice ActivistsK.J. Noh - Journalist | Which Countries Hold an Interest Against a Chinese-Taiwan Reunion?In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Russia focusing on taking out Ukrainian infrastructure as offensive weapons have flooded into the hands of the Kiev regime, Germany buying Russian gas only to resell it to other countries in Europe at exorbitant prices, and the Western media predicting the Russian military to double down on their special military operation on Russian Victory Day.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on European leaders floundering to replace the Russian fuel that they’ve sanctioned, how Russia could circumvent SWIFT sanctions, and if more rate hikes are in order after a 1000 point drop in the stock market.In the third hour, Keaten Mansfield joined the conversation to talk about the pro-life perspective, how America can improve the family structure, and Supreme Court justices getting doxxed by pro-choice activists. We were also joined by K.J. Noh to talk about how China could react to potential Taiwanese provocations, and the political hurdles China faces trying to peacefully reunite with the island nation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

germany

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, germany, economy, scotus, china, аудио, radio