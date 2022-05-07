https://sputniknews.com/20220507/deeply-concerned-about-security-deal-with-china-australian-fm-tells-solomon-islands-counterpart-1095327263.html

'Deeply Concerned' About Security Deal With China, Australian FM Tells Solomon Islands Counterpart

The meeting between the two foreign ministers came after Australian and Chinese officials held virtual consultations on 6 May, as per an Australian release... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne met her Solomon Islands’ counterpart Jeremiah Manele in Brisbane on Friday evening, in what was the first high-level contact between the two Pacific Ocean neighbours since the signing of the Sino-Solomon Security pact last month."I again reinforced this in my meeting tonight,” the statement by the Australian FM added.The meeting between the two foreign ministers came against the backdrop of escalating concerns in Australia that the security framework agreement between Beijing and Honiara could lead to the setting-up of a Chinese “military base” in the Pacific nation.The pact has been described as a "policy failure" by Australia's federal opposition Labor Party and has taken centre stage in the ongoing federal election campaign ahead of voting on 21 May.The surfacing of the new security deal also prompted a visit from a high-level US delegation comprising Kurt Campbell, White House’s National Security Council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, and Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.Kritenbrink has said that the US would “very naturally respond” to the establishing of a “de facto permanent military presence, power projection capabilities, or a military installation” by China in the Solomon Islands.The Solomon Islands as well as China have both denied the suggestion that the new security base would eventually lead to a Chinese base in the Pacific nation.In a fiery speech in the country’s Parliament this week, Solomon Islands’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said that his country was being “threatened with an invasion”.Sogavare also accused Australia and the US of “undermining” his government since it signed the security deal with Beijing.Beijing has also slammed both Australia and the US for having “double-standards” over the Solomon Islands-China pact.

