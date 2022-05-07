https://sputniknews.com/20220507/chris-rock-dave-chappelle-share-stage-following-attack-on-the-latter-1095331935.html
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Share Stage Following Attack on the Latter
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Share Stage Following Attack on the Latter
Just around a month after Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith on the Oscars stage, another comedian, Dave Chappelle, also had a face-off with a perpetrator... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-07T10:56+0000
2022-05-07T10:56+0000
2022-05-07T10:56+0000
viral
chris rock
davechappelle
comedy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095332022_0:0:2895:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_c968d899c26689a2447356cc8c31b7f6.jpg
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, who have both been attacked on stage recently, shared a stage during a secret stand-up show in Los Angeles and jokingly compared their assaults, according to The Hollywood Reporter.At some point during Chappelle's performance, Rock joined him on stage, drawing a massive cheer from the crowd. Chappelle, who was tackled by a man identified as Isaiah Lee on stage several days ago, shared some new details about the incident.He said that despite it being “unfortunate” and “unsettling”, the comedian did not let it "overshadow the magic" of his set.Rock was quick to say that he "got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped”.Chappelle then revealed that he spoke to his attacker, Lee, and the reason for his audacious move was to draw attention to his grandmother being forced out of her neighbourhood by gentrification.During the secret Los Angeles show, Chappelle also touched upon some hot topics such as the Depp v Heard defamation trial and the looming possibility of the Supreme Court ditching Roe v Wade.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095332022_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6859e343a6f1445bb282038fa2e859b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, chris rock, davechappelle, comedy
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Share Stage Following Attack on the Latter
Just around a month after Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith on the Oscars stage, another comedian, Dave Chappelle, also had a face-off with a perpetrator during the Netflix festival.
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, who have both been attacked on stage recently, shared a stage during a secret stand-up show in Los Angeles and jokingly compared their assaults, according to The Hollywood Reporter
.
At some point during Chappelle's performance, Rock joined him on stage, drawing a massive cheer from the crowd. Chappelle, who was tackled
by a man identified as Isaiah Lee on stage several days ago, shared some new details about the incident.
He said that despite it being “unfortunate” and “unsettling”, the comedian did not let it "overshadow the magic" of his set.
“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle laughed, referring to Rock and the slap he received from actor Will Smith. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”
Rock was quick to say that he "got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped”.
Chappelle then revealed that he spoke to his attacker, Lee, and the reason for his audacious move was to draw attention to his grandmother being forced out of her neighbourhood by gentrification.
During the secret Los Angeles show, Chappelle also touched upon some hot topics such as the Depp v Heard defamation trial and the looming possibility of the Supreme Court ditching Roe v Wade.