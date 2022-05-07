https://sputniknews.com/20220507/chris-rock-dave-chappelle-share-stage-following-attack-on-the-latter-1095331935.html

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, who have both been attacked on stage recently, shared a stage during a secret stand-up show in Los Angeles and jokingly compared their assaults, according to The Hollywood Reporter.At some point during Chappelle's performance, Rock joined him on stage, drawing a massive cheer from the crowd. Chappelle, who was tackled by a man identified as Isaiah Lee on stage several days ago, shared some new details about the incident.He said that despite it being “unfortunate” and “unsettling”, the comedian did not let it "overshadow the magic" of his set.Rock was quick to say that he "got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped”.Chappelle then revealed that he spoke to his attacker, Lee, and the reason for his audacious move was to draw attention to his grandmother being forced out of her neighbourhood by gentrification.During the secret Los Angeles show, Chappelle also touched upon some hot topics such as the Depp v Heard defamation trial and the looming possibility of the Supreme Court ditching Roe v Wade.

