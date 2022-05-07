https://sputniknews.com/20220507/biden-tells-intel-defense-officials-leaks-of-work-in-ukraine-counterproductive---reports-1095325427.html

Biden Tells Intel, Defense Officials Leaks of Work in Ukraine Counterproductive - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden told top US intelligence and defense officials that leaks about intelligence sharing with Ukraine on the battlefield... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

The report said on Friday that Biden recently had a telephone call with CIA Director William Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to convey to them that such leaks must stop.Several US officials in the Biden administration recently leaked to US media that the United States is providing vital intelligence to Ukraine that allegedly made it possible to conduct strikes against Russian generals in Ukraine and the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea. However, the Biden administration has repeatedly downplayed the important role US intelligence sharing is reportedly having in Ukraine and said such reports are inaccurate.According to Moscow, the Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol after a fire led to an explosion of the ship's ammunition.The report said the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Pentagon, and the US National Security Council did not respond to requests for comment on the issue.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

