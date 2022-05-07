https://sputniknews.com/20220507/american-billionaire-todd-boehly-buys-chelsea-football-club-for-over-5bln---club-1095325694.html

American Billionaire Todd Boehly Buys Chelsea Football Club for Over $5Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American billionaire Todd Boehly buys Chelsea Football Club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion)... 07.05.2022

The club confirmed on its website that "terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club."In addition, these investments were said to contribute to the club's stadium Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team, and the Kingsmeadow stadium.It has been noted that the sale is expected to complete in late May given that the UK government will approve the transfer from Abramovich's frozen bank account in the United Kingdom.Abramovich put the club on sale in early March before the UK government imposed individual sanctions against him due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Since Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea became the English football champion five times, won the English Football Cup three times, and won UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League twice.

