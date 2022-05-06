International
Whoopi Goldberg Says Only ‘My Doctor, Myself, My Child’ Can Decide on Abortion
03:44 GMT 06.05.2022
© DIMITRIOS KAMBOURISWhoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
© DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS
