Whoopi Goldberg Says Only ‘My Doctor, Myself, My Child’ Can Decide on Abortion
© DIMITRIOS KAMBOURISWhoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
African American actress and host of the ABC News talk show “The View” Whoopi Goldberg spoke about the much-debated Roe v. Wade case, which in 1973 provided women with the right to legal abortion, which might be overturned in the nearest future.
Whoopi Goldberg joined the show on Thursday to advocate abortion rights amid the increasing number of states that have recently tightened abortion legislation, restricting legal access to the procedure.
“This is my body,” she said. “And you won’t let me make my decision about my body, you are not the person to make that decision, my doctor and myself and my child, that’s who make the decision.”
The host did not specify what exactly she meant by “child,” but the remark bewildered netizens, who questioned “how and when a child votes.”
Whoopi on who gets to decide when to abort a pregnancy: “My doctor, myself and my child!” pic.twitter.com/CinVu5XMsk— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 5, 2022
The Academy Award-winning American actress, known for her racial justice advocacy, has earlier demanded that the British royal family apologize for their colonial past, saying the crown cannot “ignore the fact that Britain has treated India harshly for years.”
In February, she was suspended from the show for two weeks after she said that the genocide of Jews during the Second World War is related to the inhuman treatment of one group of white people to another without racial context.