Whoopi Goldberg Says Only ‘My Doctor, Myself, My Child’ Can Decide on Abortion

African American actress and host of the ABC News talk show “The View” Whoopi Goldberg spoke about the much-debated Roe v. Wade case, which in 1973 provided... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

Whoopi Goldberg joined the show on Thursday to advocate abortion rights amid the increasing number of states that have recently tightened abortion legislation, restricting legal access to the procedure.The host did not specify what exactly she meant by “child,” but the remark bewildered netizens, who questioned “how and when a child votes.”The Academy Award-winning American actress, known for her racial justice advocacy, has earlier demanded that the British royal family apologize for their colonial past, saying the crown cannot “ignore the fact that Britain has treated India harshly for years.”In February, she was suspended from the show for two weeks after she said that the genocide of Jews during the Second World War is related to the inhuman treatment of one group of white people to another without racial context.

